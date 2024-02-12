HMS Prince of Wales docked while it should be 'defending our interests abroad', Minister brands it 'not acceptable'

12 February 2024, 10:29 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 10:32

Aircraft carrier's departure for major Nato exercise delayed

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Security Minister has said it is "not acceptable" that the HMS Prince of Wales is sitting in dock when it should be out "defending our interests abroad."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier had been expected to take part in the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels, but an "issue" was found in final checks with the starboard propeller coupling.

Asked what had happened, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I'm afraid it's not something I can explain, that's a matter for the MoD (Ministry of Defence) and I'm going to have to ask some questions about it.

Spectators gather near Portsmouth Harbour to see the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales before the sailing was cancelled.
Spectators gather near Portsmouth Harbour to see the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales before the sailing was cancelled. Picture: Alamy

"But I'm sure the First Sea Lord is looking at this right now. Admiral Key has commanded an aircraft carrier in the past and will no doubt be all over the details of this and making sure they set sail as soon as possible.

"It isn't acceptable that we have such expensive and important items of kit sitting in dock when they should be out defending our interests abroad."

Read more: Humiliation as replacement ship for malfunctioning British carrier postpones departure for Nato exercises

Read more: Britain set to deploy aircraft carrier to Red Sea to counter Iran-backed Houthi attacks

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat | 12/02/24

Mr Tugendhat rejected the suggestion that the £3 billion HMS Prince of Wales warship can only sail on a sunny day when the tide is going the right way.

Asked whether the aircraft carrier can only be used in such conditions, the security minister told Nick Ferrari: "That is absolutely not correct.

"Our warships are capable of operating in... practically all weathers... the reality is we have a completely capable Navy with some extraordinary sailors who are able to equip and deploy our vessels around the world.

"And you can see them in operations today, fighting the Houthis in the Red Sea but also defending our interests around the world."

Work is undertaken on the flight deck of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales alongside at HMNB Portsmouth.
Work is undertaken on the flight deck of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales alongside at HMNB Portsmouth. Picture: Alamy

The setback came 18 months after HMS Prince of Wales broke down off the Isle of Wight, when it also suffered a malfunction with a coupling on its starboard propeller.

Since the cancellation was announced, the crew and base workers have been busily preparing the HMS Prince of Wales to take over its sister ship's role in Exercise Steadfast Defender - which will take place off Norway.

As part of the preparations, scaffolding which was seen on the carrier's flight deck had been removed ready for the sailing.

People lined the walls of Portsmouth Harbour to watch the 65,000-tonne warship on Sunday.

But after Ministry of Defence (MoD) police boats had secured the area and the harbour mouth was closed to traffic - the normal protocol for the departure of a carrier - the channel was reopened and HMS Prince of Wales failed to leave the jetty.

It is unclear if the sailing was cancelled before the carrier was set to leave or whether it had made its first movements from the jetty at Portsmouth Naval Base.

One member of the public who had come to wave off the carrier said: "I hope it hasn't broken down again."

After about 20 minutes, the hundreds of people gathered to see the ship started to disperse as word spread that it was not leaving.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales moored in Portsmouth Harbour after its scheduled sailing was called off at the last minute after an 'issue' was found in final checks with the starboard propeller coupling.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales moored in Portsmouth Harbour after its scheduled sailing was called off at the last minute after an 'issue' was found in final checks with the starboard propeller coupling. Picture: Alamy

An MoD spokesman said that the sailing had been postponed and added that an announcement would be made later on Sunday of a future sailing time for HMS Prince of Wales.

But the spokesman did not give a reason for the last-minute postponement of the sailing.

He said: "The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is due to sail from Portsmouth soon, subject to suitable tide and weather conditions."

Having HMS Queen Elizabeth out of action could affect the ability of the Royal Navy to deploy an aircraft carrier to the Red Sea amid the continuing threat by Iran-backed Houthi rebels - which armed forces minister James Heappey has suggested was being considered.

Announcing the change of plans, Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Andrew Burns said: "Routine pre-sailing checks identified an issue with a coupling on HMS Queen Elizabeth's starboard propeller shaft. As such, the ship will not sail on Sunday.

"HMS Prince of Wales will take her place on Nato duties and will set sail for Exercise Steadfast Defender as soon as possible."

A Royal Navy spokesman said: "On completion of initial investigations, HMS Queen Elizabeth will sail for Rosyth in Scotland so any necessary repairs can be carried out in due course.

"The cause of the issue with HMS Queen Elizabeth is wear and tear of her starboard propeller shaft coupling."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
LBC has exclusively learned that Indian tech giant Infosys, which is owned by Rishi Sunak’s wife, received a near-50% increase in public sector invoices last year

Rishi Sunak's wife's firm Infosys received 50% boost in public sector invoices in 2023 amid Labour calls for 'explanation'
Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, a senior anti-fraud officer has said.

Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, senior anti-fraud officer tells LBC

Israel Palestinians

Israel says two hostages have been rescued from Gaza Strip

Brits are in for a freezing end to February

Winter comes back: New weather map shows heavy snow forecast as Brits in for freezing end to February

Man cautioned for pointing laser pen at police helicopter

Man, 60, cautioned for shining laser pen at police helicopter out of upstairs window

Sir Richard Branson (right) was left bloodied after hitting a pothole on his bike

Richard Branson bloodied and bruised in horror crash after hitting pothole while cycling in the Caribbean

Pakistan Elections

Khan supporters block highways in protest against election results

Church Shooting Texas

Woman killed after opening fire in US megachurch

The woman had been suffering a stroke when a cop arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Woman arrested at gunpoint during life-threatening stroke as cop thought she was intoxicated

Philippines landslide

Death toll from landslide rises to 54 with dozens still missing

Alex Batty spent years living in a rural community in France

‘Kidnapped’ teenager Alex Batty says his mother acted ‘out of love’ as he reveals he’s started dating

Customers at a London pub were targeted by a group of thugs armed with bats

Terrifying moment a group of thugs armed with baseball bats try to rob customers at London pub

A man has been arrested after a stand-off with police on a bus in Thornton Heath.

Man ‘threatening passengers with acid’ arrested after stand-off on bus in south London

Azhar Ali said Israel 'allowed 7 October attack'

Labour's by-election candidate 'completely wrong' to say Israel allowed 7 October attack, campaign coordinator says

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Sealed with a kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate on field after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum

London marathon winner and world record holder, 24, dies in road accident

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70 were rescued by the IDF

Heartwarming moment two hostages reunite with their family after Israeli rescue operation

Scarlett Jenkinson (L) murdered Brianna Ghey (R)

Brianna Ghey's teenage killer Scarlett Jenkinson 'boasted behind bars about how famous she is'
Biden Jordan

President Biden hosts King of Jordan to discuss hostage deal framework

Israel Palestinians

Israeli strikes hit Rafah after warning from President Biden

Former Dutch PM Dries van Agt and his wife Eugenie has died by euthanasia hand-in-hand after years suffering from illnesses, both aged 93.

'Hand in hand': Former Dutch PM ends his life with his wife of more than 70 years in assisted suicide death
Lakewood Church Houston

Woman firing rifle killed by off-duty police at Texas megachurch

Water company bosses who preside over illegal sewage spills will have their bonuses blocked under new plans by the Government.

Water company bosses face bonus ban over illegal sewage spills which taint British beaches and rivers
Aircraft Carrier HMS Prince Of Wales

Humiliation as replacement ship for malfunctioning British carrier postpones departure for Nato exercises
The incident took place on Wadham Road in Bootle (inset stock image)

Man and woman charged after boy, 8, suffers serious head injuries after being mauled by 'XL Bully'
Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'
Sick AI books about the King's cancer diagnosis have been offered for sale on Amazon, sparking a furious response from Buckingham Palace.

AI-made books with sick lies about King Charles' cancer prompt furious response from Palace threatening legal action

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit