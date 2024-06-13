'This is how ordinary people speak': Farage defends Reform UK candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed

13 June 2024, 08:41 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 08:56

Nigel Farage in a heated on-air exchange on LBC this morning
Nigel Farage in a heated on-air exchange on LBC this morning. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Nigel Farage has defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Farage said it was ‘utter cobblers’ that Reform UK candidates had voiced ’Nazi sympathies’ as he took calls from listeners on LBC this morning.

He was confronted on air with comments made by individuals standing for Reform UK, including one who described the pandemic as a ‘health holocaust’ and a another who said vaccine firms were like ‘Nazi armament companies.”

Mr Farage dismissed the remarks, saying: “People chuck stuff around on Facebook and they like comments.”

On keeping the candidates in the party, he said: “I can disown them but I can’t deselect them.”

Nick Ferrari confronted Mr Farage after LBC unearthed comments made by Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott, who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public 2017 rant.

Earlier this week the Times reported on a Reform UK candidate who said Britain should have been ‘neutral on Hitler’.

Ian Gribbin also praised President Putin and said women should be denied healthcare.

The party has stood by him, but Gribbin later apologised saying his comments had been “taken out of context.”

Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

Asked this morning about Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott's comments, Mr Farage said: “Never heard of him.”

He angrily replied to Nick: “They are ordinary people. That’s how people out there speak. That’s how they feel.

“People are allowed to have opinions. People are allowed to express views.

“I’m scared of all fanaticisms. A very prominent businessman who happens to be a follower of Islam has joined our party.”

“What is worrying is Islamism, extremism.”

On the prospect of disciplining candidates for their views, Mr Farage said: “What can you do? The name is on the ballot paper I can’t remove it.”

Read more: 'I'm not going to surrender to the mob': Farage blames ‘angry left’ and social media after milkshake attacks

Read more: Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

In a wide-ranging phone-in Mr Farage also said he'd never seen a Frenchman who works after lunch, and said the Germans need to 'get a sense of humour' over divisive football chants.

His comments come after LBC unearthed video of father of one Steve Chilcott, who’s standing in the Ealing Southall constituency in West London in which he also said Paris was “full of Islamic, immigrant, scum”.

LBC has also unearthed previously unseen footage, filmed by one of our reporters in 2018, of Mr Chilcott saying the “only reason” Islam was growing was because of a “lack of contraception”.

In the YouTube video from 2017, he likened the religion to the Nazis, saying: “They both want to kill Jews.

“They both hate homosexuals, they both want to kill homosexuals.

“Islam; Nazis - they are the same thing”.

Steve Chilcott describes himself as being a “very strong advocate for free speech” having moved his political support from the Lib Dems, to Labour, to UKIP, the Brexit Party and now Reform.

Mr Farage also vowed not to "surrender to the mob" after having a milkshake thrown in his face and other objects hurled at him in two separate attacks.

The Reform UK leader told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the reasons he had been targeted twice while out campaigning was that he challenges the political consensus, and he gets out and about with ordinary voters.

Mr Farage was forced to duck for cover on Tuesday after a man hurled a missile at him while he was out campaigning. Last week a woman threw a milkshake on his face.Two people have since been charged in connection with the assaults.Mr Farage told Nick that there were two reasons why people want to throw things at him.

"One is that I'm the only political figure that walks into crowds of people. All the rest it's a factory with 20 staff [who are told] 'don't say a word or you'll be sacked'."

He added that the second reason was that he dares "to break the consensus," adding: "I dare to talk about things no one else is willing to touch," such as immigration.

Mr Farage said that the Conservatives were "scared of the mob."

He also told Nick he would lead a 'centre-right' party and could stand against Labour, blaming David Cameron and George Osborne for turning the Tories into a "socialist democrat" party during this morning's LBC phone-in.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Farage says he’d lead a 'centre-right' party to could stand against Labour… as he blames Cameron and Osborne for turning the Tories socialist democrat party

Farage would lead a 'centre-right' opposition to Labour, as he blames Cameron for turning Tories into socialist democrats
Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in comments in 2017

Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage

'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations

'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations

Exclusive
Nigel Farage said he would not surrender to the 'mob'

'I'm not going to surrender to the mob': Farage blames ‘angry left’ and social media after milkshake attacks

Live
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during LBC's, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show at Global in Leicester Square, London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Thursday June 13, 2024.

General Election LIVE: Farage defends Reform candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed, Labour set to launch manifesto
A patient being treated for prostate cancer on the NHS

Over 380,000 cancer patients have faced delays since 2015, as NHS last met treatment time target over 8 years ago

Wayne Lineker has broken his silence after the attack

Wayne Lineker, 62, breaks silence with birthday message to son after being knocked out by single punch in Ibiza brawl

Musk SpaceX Lawsuit

Fired SpaceX employees sue company for wrongfully firing critics of Elon Musk

Former Spandau Ballet singer Ross Davidson has appeared in court accused of rape

Ex-Spandau Ballet singer accused of filming himself raping women while they slept

Argentina Congress

Senators approve president’s bills after violent protests in Argentina

Jonathan Collins and Neil Moon

Mystery as two pest control workers found dead with frozen faces and hands in crawl space of chicken factory

Both teacher have now resigned

Two teachers resign after ‘offering foursome' and sharing lingerie pics with student on school trip

Labour has pledged to be the party of 'wealth creation'

Labour Party promises 'wealth creation' will be 'number one priority' in election manifesto

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer took part in a debate on Wednesday evening

Keir Starmer won leaders debate despite being likened to 'political robot' as Rishi Sunak grilled on 'broken promises'

Joe Biden shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky at a table with their nations' flags in the background

Biden and Zelensky to sign security agreement between US and Ukraine at summit

The ongoing General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, a fresh poll has revealed

General Election campaign has made no difference to how most people will vote, poll reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A black bear sitting on a hammock in a garden

Young bear spotted relaxing on hammock in Vermont garden

Emergency workers in Ukraine clear the rubble as they search for victims after a Russian missile hit Kryvyi Rih

Nine killed in Russian aerial attacks on Zelensky’s hometown ahead of G7 summit

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in front of the American flag

Federal Reserve sees progress on inflation but signals just one rate cut in 2024

Antony Blinken speaks before a crowd bearing US flags

Some of Hamas’ proposed changes to ceasefire plan workable, some not – Blinken

Andrea Jenkyns should have stood for Reform, Sir Charles Walker has said.

Andrea Jenkyns should have stood for Reform, says ex-Tory MP after she put Nigel Farage on campaign leaflet
The leaders' debate will air from 7pm.

Battle for Number 10: Sunak and Starmer face off in leaders’ debate

Organ donor Orville Allen hugging his great-grandson

‘He was giving one more gift’: Man, 98, believed to be oldest US organ donor

Zack Polanski said he apologised the day after an article about the hypnotherapy sessions came out

Deputy Green Party Leader admits to performing hypnotherapy to 'enlarge' women's breasts in the past
A close-up of Elon Musk wearing a shirt and jacket

Elon Musk drops lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into PPE Medpro.

Man, 46, arrested in probe into Michelle Mone-linked company PPE Medpro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Protesters covered the new portrait with an image from Wallace and Gromit.

Controversial new King Charles portrait vandalised with giant Wallace and Gromit sticker by animal rights protesters
The Red Arrows will do a flypast for the King's official birthday

Red Arrows to fly over London for King's official birthday on Saturday - full timings and route revealed
Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit