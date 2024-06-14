Renewed plea for missing medals lost in France as RAF veteran gifted with set of replicas

By Henry Riley

A 90-year-old RAF veteran who lost his medals in France has been gifted with a set of replicas amid a renewed plea to help locate the treasured items.

Tom Weatherall, an ex-miner who was called up for national service in 1953 and also helped out at the flood, told LBC he was devastated at the loss of his hard-earned medals.

The veteran, once six foot two, said he was invited to be an RAF right marker during the late Queen’s Coronation because of his height.

Mr Weatherall, who clocked over 30 years for the RAF, previously told LBC's Henry Riley: “I’m just upset. Everyone else is marching with their medals, without them I feel naked without them.”

“If anyone can help I’d be really grateful.”

In an update, LBC's Henry Riley said many listeners were "moved" by Tom's story as he presented Tom with the replicas from the London Medal Company.

LBC's Nick Ferrari is still offering a £500 reward for their safe return which are believed to have been lost at a church service in Ranville earlier this month.

The medals are:

British Empire Medal

Queen's Coronation Medal 1953

RAF Long Service and Good Conduct medal

Tom's son presented his father with the new medals which he places on his jacket.

In a video of this heart-warming moment, Tom says "That's better!" once the medals are on.

If you are able to help please email: Online@lbc.co.uk, or call 0207 766 6457