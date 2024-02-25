'They're just jokers': Former Tory chair in brutal assessment of party after Lee Anderson Islamophobia row

25 February 2024, 23:13

Former Tory Part Chair Baroness Sayeeda Warsi speaks to Carol Vorderman

By Chay Quinn

Former Tory minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has said that she thinks some in the party have set out "toxify and destroy the party" in the wake of the Lee Anderson Islamophobia row.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Baroness Warsi told LBC's Carol Vorderman: "It’s definitely not a party that I recognise - but it's not a party that so many of my colleagues recognise.

"I’ve had colleague on the phone in the last 48 hours just despairing. I’ve had very senior ex-Cabinet colleagues saying ‘they’re just jokers’.

Read More: Muslim peer Baroness Warsi accuses Matt Hancock of ‘Whitesplaining’ Islamophobia

Read More: Deputy PM says Lee Anderson 'didn't intend to be Islamophobic' by saying that Khan was controlled by Islamists

"This is how bad it’s become."

When pressed by Carol on the comments about Sadiq Khan that led to Red Wall Tory MP Lee Anderson losing the whip, the former Cameron-era minister said: "What disturbs me more is that this kind of divisive far-right conspiratorial rhetoric is now in the mainstream and this has real life consequences."

Sayeeda Hussain Warsi, Baroness Warsi, PC , British lawyer, politician and member of the House of Lords. From 2010 to 2012, she was co-Chair of the Conservative Party, appearing at the 2017 Hay Festival of Literature and the Arts, Hay on Wye, Wales UK
Baroness Warsi told LBC's Carol Vorderman: "It’s definitely not a party that I recognise - but it's not a party that so many of my colleagues recognise. Picture: Alamy

Baroness Warsi pointed out over 40% of religion-based hate crimes were targeted at British Muslims - the majority of which are targeted at women.

In a stark assessment of the Tories, Baroness Warsi said: "My colleagues seem to be wanting to toxify and destroy the Conservative party the way that Donald Trump has done to the Republicans.

Mr Anderson, the former deputy chairman of the Conservative party, was suspended on Saturday after refusing to apologise for saying that Islamists had "got control" of Mr Khan and were in charge of London. He was responding to a claim by former Home Secretary Suella Braverman that Islamists were running Britain.

Mr Sunak released a statement warning against "polarisation" but without mentioning Mr Anderson or Islamophobia.

His deputy Oliver Dowden also told LBC's Matthew Wright that he did not believe Mr Anderson was Islamophobic, despite his comments.

Mr Khan said in a statement on Sunday afternoon that Mr Sunak and Mr Dowden were "enabling" Islamophobia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Israel vows to continue attacks on Hezbollah even if ceasefire agreed with Hamas

Rudyard Lake reservoir in the Staffordshire Moorlands near Leek seen with sailing boats moored in the Autumn Autumnal colours in the woodland trees

Body of boy, 17, pulled from Staffordshire reservoir after search launched on Saturday night

Belarus Election

Belarusians vote in tightly controlled election amid calls for boycott

The Labour MP told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips that MPs were receiving threats "on multiple issues in multiple directions".

Nandy says 'many, many MPs' have been harassed in the streets as she weighs in on Gaza vote Speaker chaos

Haiti Protest

Caribbean leaders meet Haiti’s prime minister following violent protests

Russia Ukraine War

31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since start of full-scale invasion – Zelensky

Scottish terriers face an uncertain future as the once-popular breed is added to the Kennel Club's watch-list for at-risk breeds.

Beloved British dog breed facing extinction - but Royal favourite terrier sees spike in popularity

Israel Palestinians Truce Talks

Netanyahu says ceasefire deal would only ‘delay somewhat’ an offensive in Rafah

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s defence minister says supply delays are costing lives

Putin, Zelensky and Ukrainian troops

Grim death toll revealed as Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers dead in two bitter years since Putin's invasion

Serbia Croatia

Serbia protests after Croatian minister calls president a Russian ‘satellite’

Labour-run Lambeth Council has raked in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in the south London borough.

Labour-run Lambeth rakes in up to £50m in fines since introducing controversial low-traffic neighbourhoods

Namibia Geingob Funeral

African and European leaders attend state funeral of Namibian president

Sadiq Khan has accused Rishi Sunak of 'enabling' Islamophobia

Sadiq Khan accuses Rishi Sunak of 'enabling anti-Muslim hatred' in the Conservative Party

Sloan Mattingly died in a 'freak accident' on the beach

Horrifying final moments of girl, 7, buried alive in sand when hole she was digging on family beach trip collapsed

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nasar Mohammed Hussein

Urgent manhunt for violent criminal on the loose in London after he took off his ankle tag while out of jail on licence
The Muslim Council of Britain has called for an investigation into institutional Islamophobia in the Conservative Party

Conservatives must investigate 'institutional Islamophobia' in the party, Muslim Council of Britain says
Oliver Dowden said Lee Anderson 'didn't mean to be Islamophobic'

Deputy PM says Lee Anderson 'didn't intend to be Islamophobic' by saying that Khan was controlled by Islamists
Peter Doherty

Peter Doherty says he 'was healthier on heroin' as he reveals life-changing diagnosis after saying he's a 'sick man'
Donald Trump

Nikki Haley vows to fight on after Donald Trump wins in her home state

Biden Governors

Calls to ‘disagree better’ as US state governors meet at White House

Grant Shapps

Vladimir Putin 'wants to kill again with Novichok poison in the UK', warns Defence Secretary Grant Shapps
Israel Palestinians

Mediators seeking Israel-Hamas ceasefire and release of hostages

Curtis Arnold made videos about Nicola Bulley's disappearance

TikTok sleuth accused of filming Nicola Bulley’s body 'still making money' under fake name 'investigating' migrant hotels
Portugal Election

Populists hope to make impact in Portuguese election

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles chuckles at joking get-well card, one of 7,000 he was sent after cancer diagnosis
King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit