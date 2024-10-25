Two-metre invasive snakes 'living in British walls and attics'

25 October 2024, 06:25 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 06:27

Aesculapian snake
Aesculapian snake. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A species of invasive European snake is surviving in Britain by living in warm spaces of people's houses, according to scientists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The aesculapian snake, which can grow up to two metres long, making it one of the continent's largest snakes, is not native to Britain and is used to warmer climes.

But the snakes have adapted to the UK and those in this country have a "reliance on human habitats," researchers who study it have found.

Despite their size, the aesculapians are not thought to be dangerous to humans. They crush their prey, which includes rats and small rodents, and are not poisonous.

The snakes have been discovered in the walls of a care home and the roof of a church, among other locations. They have not been found inside rooms, or places where humans are likely to go.

Read more: Snake in a lane: 12-foot yellow python rescued from residential street in Birmingham

Read more: Real-life snakes on a plane: Pilot forced to make emergency landing after spotting highly venomous cobra in cockpit

Aesculapian snake
Aesculapian snake. Picture: Alamy

The aesculapians have established two main population centres around zoos: London Zoo in Regent's Park, and the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Colwyn Bay.

The researchers, led by Professor Wolfgang Wüster of the University of Bangor, fitted trackers to the snakes and followed their movements for two years.

“We observed aesculapian snakes actively seeking and returning to use inhabited buildings and … climbing large structures to access the attics and wall cavities of houses,” the study said.

“We revealed a particular preference for buildings in male snakes, while females preferred woodland"

Aesculapian snake
Aesculapian snake. Picture: Alamy

Mr Wüster said: “This predilection for human habitats is striking,” in comments reported by the Times.

“If you work in places like India, you quite often find snakes in houses. That’s just not something that happens in the UK.

"And yet, with these aesculapians, we’re finding them in people’s lofts. You find snake skins hanging off the drain pipes in an old folks home, things like that.

“It’s quite an unusual thing to be doing in Britain, this sort of suburban snake hunting.”

The aesculapians are thought to have established a wild population escaped from the Welsh zoo in the 1970s. There is no evidence they are doing any harm to the native ecosystem, researchers said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Feargal Sharkey at the River Tame

Pollution in River Tame 'bad enough to damage fish gills', Feargal Sharkey and LBC find

Keir Starmer

Landlords and shareholders 'face tax hike' as Starmer suggests they're not 'working people'

Charles has appeared to back Keir Starmer in the row over reparations

Charles tells Commonwealth 'we can't change past, but we can tackle today's inequalities', amid reparations row

British soldiers assigned to 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team patrol in a Jackal armoured vehicle during an exercice

British armed forces 'not ready to fight' a war, Defence Secretary admits

Alexander McCartney, 26, has admitted 185 charges involving 70 children

Online predator who drove 12-year-old catfish victim to suicide to be sentenced after admitting 185 charges

Tommy Fury has reportedly quit the jungle

Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended

The p

Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Police have raided the hotel where Liam Payne died

Police raid Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction star Liam Payne fell to his death from third-floor balcony

Sir Chris Hoy has shared an update on Instagram

Sir Chris Hoy 'blown away by love and support' after sharing terminal cancer diagnosis - in emotional new update to fans

Milan Art Week

UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a

Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels
Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’
James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein
A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court
Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl
US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater
Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News