UK civil servants told to work three days a week in the office. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The UK government has decided that civil servants must spend at least 60% of their working hours in the office, as part of a renewed effort to monitor Whitehall's work patterns.

Cat Little, the permanent secretary of the Cabinet Office, sent a letter to other department heads on Wednesday outlining the government's renewed commitment to this target, officials have reported.

This decision follows a review of the rule initially introduced last November under the Conservative government.

There has been speculation that Labour ministers might support more remote working to improve morale after years of tensions between the civil service and the previous Tory administration.

Last month, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds argued that flexible working improved productivity and criticized the “culture of presenteeism.”

Despite this, senior officials have determined that the 60% office attendance target for civil servants remains beneficial, a view supported by ministers.

“We’re focused on outcomes rather than having rules just for the sake of it, but we believe this is the right approach for the civil service,” said a government representative.

“The 60% minimum target is effective, ensuring that staff regularly collaborate in person. This is about being practical.”

