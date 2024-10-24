Rapper Wretch 32 claims killing of Chris Kaba was 'execution'

24 October 2024, 18:01 | Updated: 24 October 2024, 18:21

Rapper Wretch32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba a
Rapper Wretch 32 doesn't think 'justice has been done' following the acquittal of Martyn Blake. Picture: Getty/handout

By Flaminia Luck

Rapper Wretch 32 has described the killing of Chris Kaba as an "execution" - adding he doesn't think "justice has been done".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Kaba, 24, was unarmed when firearms officer Martyn Blake shot him through the windscreen of an Audi Q8 as he tried to ram his way past police cars in Lambeth, south London, in 2022.

On Monday, Blake was cleared of his murder.

After the case concluded, it emerged Mr Kaba was a "core member" of one of London's most dangerous criminal gangs and was allegedly directly linked to two shootings in the six days before he was shot dead by police.

On Wednesday, the singer said the Metropolitan Police are "good at villainising" and "turning people against a person".

He added the force utilise this to "execute a person with any repercussions".

Police bodycam shows moment Chris Kaba is shot

The rap artist told Sky News the force talk of "split second moments" but said incidents such as the once involving Kaba would be "detailed operations" where officers are "trained".

"For you to be a trained professional it doesn't allow you to assassinate someone, or execute someone."

"I don't understand how we get to that point."

He added: "Only until there's some form of judicial system are we gonna see justice.

"If the police are policing the police we're never gonna get the results that we want."

In a social media post, Wretch32 also said: "Chris kaba had both hands on the steering wheel & was shot in the head! I call that a execution"

Supporters of Chris Kaba outside the Old Bailey
Supporters of Chris Kaba outside the Old Bailey. Picture: Alamy

The acquittal of Blake sparked protests by some, and Kaba's family said Mr Blake being found not guilty showed "our lives are not valued by the system".

It emerged on Tuesday that Kaba's former gang '67' had put out a £10,000 bounty on Mr Blake after the shooting.

He has now gone into hiding.

Read more: Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

Read more: Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

The IOPC is reviewing whether Mr Blake should still face disciplinary proceedings.

Last September, dozens of officers handed in their weapons to protest the decision to charge a colleague with the murder of Kaba.

The army had to be placed on standby as a result.

Between April and December 2023, the Met lost over 250 authorised firearms officers - one in 10 - compared to only 22 in the year leading up to March 2023, according to figures in The Times.

Reading Festival 2018 - Day Two
Wretch32 said the Met are good at 'villainising' people. Picture: Getty

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said on Monday: "No police officer is above the law, but we have been clear that the system holding police to account is broken.

"I worry about the lack of support officers face for doing their best, but most of all, I worry for the public.

"The more we crush the spirit of good officers, the less they can fight crime that risks London becoming less safe."

Counter-terrorism expert explains 'reasonable' shooting of Chris Kaba

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the assumption of anonymity would stay in place until they’ve been convicted.

As part of a review into the accountability of armed police officers – which began last year – the Home Office will also now hold a ‘rapid independent review’ into the threshold at which use of force cases against armed officers are sent to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Neil Basu: Chris Kaba case must be seen as 'watershed moment'

'Criminal, wicked minority'

Speaking in the Commons, Conservative MP Sir John Hayes said: "In a righteous echo of St Matthew's Gospel, the elimination of vicious, violent criminal Chris Kaba reminds us that those who live by weapons die by the same.

"But further to yesterday's statement, there are real doubts about the fitness for purpose of the CPS and the IOPC.

"So can we have a debate on whether those organisations have become so infected by a kind of bourgeois, liberal, doubt-fuelled, virtue-signalling that they've lost the will to defend the law-abiding majority from a criminal, wicked minority?"

Commons Leader Lucy Powell pointed to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's Commons statement on Wednesday in which she revealed a string of reforms, including keeping the identity of firearms officers secret if they are prosecuted unless they are convicted.

Ms Powell added: "Some of those measures will be included in forthcoming legislation from the (Home Office) so I'm sure we'll have ample time to debate them further then."

Ms Cooper vowed to raise the threshold for officers facing court so it matches the measure the CPS uses for making charging decisions about members of the public.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rachel Reeves arriving before a G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors.

Rachel Reeves to rewrite debt rules in bid to free up £50bn in spending

Searches are ongoing for Joanne Jones, who is missing after going for a walk

Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday

Gursimran Kaur

Pictured: Shop worker, 19, who 'baked to death' inside walk-in oven - before being found by her own mother

Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
The world is on course for a "catastrophic" 3.1C of warming.

Earth set for 'catastrophic' 3.1C temperature rise as global warming reaches critical levels

Sir Chris Hoy (L) and Sarra Kemp

Sir Chris Hoy's wife hails 'real life superhero' in first statement since Olympians's terminal cancer diagnosis

Exclusive
Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

'We deserve answers': Parents of girl killed in Wimbledon school 4x4 crash say they are ‘living a nightmare’

James May was injured while training

James May injured in shock bike accident as new TV show left in turmoil

Stacey Williams has alleged Donald Trump assaulted her in 1993.

Former model claims Donald Trump 'groped' her in ‘twisted game’ with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

A neighbour said Sara Sharif “never smiled once” in the months before she was allegedly murdered by her family

Sarah Sharif 'never smiled once' in the months before she was allegedly murdered, neighbour tells court

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

Child serial killer Lucy Letby denied retrial over conviction for attempted murder of baby girl

US senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

US Senator dies after 'plunging into deep end' of empty swimming pool on lawn mower

The Canadian cave diver almost became trapped underwater.

Diver recounts horror moment she was sucked through Antarctic iceberg and trapped underwater

Skoda driver involved in crash that killed family of four after driving 'the wrong way down the M6' named by police

Driver, 40, killed after 'driving the wrong way down M6' alongside four others was a 'former Top Gun pilot'

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage urges every Conservative councillor facing re-election to defect to Reform with 'lifeline' offer

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

Bereaved families of Infected Blood Scandal can now apply for £100,000 compensation payments

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony
Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy have rejected calls for Britain to pay reparations for slavery

Ministers reject calls for slavery reparations as Starmer heads for crunch talks with Commonwealth leaders
Dog walker forced into car and raped before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for attackers

Woman forced into car and raped by two men before escaping - as police release CCTV in the hunt for her attackers
Sewell Setzer III and his mother

Boy, 14, 'killed himself after becoming obsessed with Game of Thrones A.I chatbot'

Charles wants to convert a site within Balmoral into a wedding venue

Have your own 'royal wedding'! King Charles wants people to be able to get married at Balmoral
The government has introduced its football governance bill.

'We're on the same side': Minister denies feud with Premier League over Football Governance Bill
Martine McCutcheon

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon opens up about shock health diagnosis as she admits she was 'in denial'
Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death in Walsall

'Most loved' woman stabbed to death outside train station in Walsall, as family pay tribute and suspect charged
Tarzan actor Ron Ely has died aged 86

Tarzan actor Ron Ely dies aged 86, as daughter confirms death with emotional tribute

Nuria Sajjad (left), 8, has been confirmed as the second victim of Thursday's horror crash in Wimbledon - days after Selena Lau (right), 8, also lost her life in the tragedy

Investigation into fatal Wimbledon school crash 'to re-open' after first probe left driver facing no charges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News