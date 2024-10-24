Pub garden smoking ban could be dropped following backlash from public and businesses

Starmer is reportedly on the verge of scrapping the proposed smoking ban . Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly on the verge of scrapping the proposed smoking ban in pub gardens.

Instead, the ban is now expected to apply only to areas outside hospitals and schools, allowing smoking to continue in outdoor spaces at pubs and horse racing venues.

Downing Street is said to be softening its strict anti-smoking measures following backlash from the public and businesses, according to The Sun.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has called for a “national debate” on the issue, while Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has advocated for a broader outdoor smoking ban.

However, the final legislation has yet to be fully approved.

The final legislation has yet to be fully approved. Picture: Getty

Pub owners have warned that an outdoor smoking ban would significantly harm their businesses, potentially leading to closures.

Analysis from the British Beer and Pub Association suggests that the ban could result in the closure of three pubs per week, with up to 800 venues shutting down over the next five years.

The proposed legislation is expected to be introduced to parliament in the coming weeks.

Earlier this summer, The Sun reported leaked government documents indicating that ministers were planning to extend the current smoking ban to include outdoor spaces at restaurants, pubs, and clubs.

Man vaping on the street with a disposable vape pen outside The Crown pub, London. Picture: Getty

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson told The Sun: “We do not comment on leaks.

"Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.

“We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking.

“We’re considering a range of measures to put us on track to a smoke-free UK.”

Reportedly, a final decision has yet to be made.

Yesterday, it was also revealed that disposable vapes are to be banned by next summer.