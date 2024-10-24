Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Tommy Fury pulls out of I'm A Celebrity just weeks before filming
24 October 2024, 23:52 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 00:23
Tommy Fury has reportedly withdrawn from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! just two weeks before the stars were set to depart for the Australian jungle to kick off the new season.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The boxer had been in talks with ITV producers for months but reportedly accepted a more lucrative opportunity, believed to be a rematch with YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI, according the Sun.
There was speculation that Tommy, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, might have revealed details about his troubled relationship with Molly-Mae Hague, 25, whom he met on Love Island.
The pair - who share a one-year-old daughter - split in August and called off their engagement following infidelity rumours.
TFury was set to join an impressive I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! lineup, which is rumored to include WAG queen Coleen Rooney, Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse, and NDubz singer Tulisa.
A TV insider commented: "Producers were surprised by Tommy’s last-minute decision to pull out, as it would have been a fantastic opportunity for him.
"Fortunately, the show already has a strong roster of potential contestants.
"The execs are now considering which of these names will best complement the existing lineup to ensure an exciting season," the insider added.
"With only weeks to go, this year’s cast promises to be one of the most exciting in the show's history."
Read more: Menendez brothers who murdered parents could be released from prison after re-sentencing recommended
Read more: Helicopter and drones deployed as search continues for walker Joanne Jones who has been missing since Monday
The celebrity contestants typically fly to Australia in mid-November, about a week before the show begins its three-week run on ITV1, hosted by Ant & Dec.
This season promises to be an exciting one with such a star-studded cast.