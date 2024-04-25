Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage

25 April 2024, 08:14 | Updated: 25 April 2024, 08:37

Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage
Two Household Cavalry horses 'in serious condition' amid fears animals may not survive after London rampage. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Two military horses are in a 'serious condition' after a rampage in central London on Wednesday when they were spooked by builders moving rubble.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"All I can say is that five houses have been recovered to the army - three of those are fine, but unfortunately two of those are in quite a serious condition and we'll be continuing to monitor them," James Cartlidge, the defence procurement minister, told LBC.

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if the two horses would "pull through", the defence procurement minister said he "wouldn't want to speculate" but said the animals were in a "serious condition".

"The important thing is no one was seriously injured," he added. He earlier confirmed to Sky News the horses names are Vida and Quaker.

It comes after a group of seven horses and six soldiers from the Household Cavalry were on an extended exercise in Belgravia on Wednesday when chaos erupted.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses and five of the animals got loose, smashing into vehicles and causing a number of injuries in a six-mile rampage on Wednesday morning.

The animals were spooked when some concrete being moved by builders hit the ground.

Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge gives an update on the horses

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Pictured: Hero teacher who disarmed school attacker ‘going mad’ as teenage girl arrested after three were stabbed

Read More: Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'

It comes as a petition to have the black and white horses seen running through the streets of London sent to a sanctuary has garnered nearly 7,000 signatures.

The petition states: “These magnificent animals were so frightened that they ran through the streets of London, injuring both people and themselves. It is clear that these horses do not belong in the army, and they deserve a better life.

“Let's ensure that the Royal Household Cavalry gives these horses the life they deserve."

One person fearful the horses might not survive posted online: “One simple question this morning - are all the horses involved yesterday going to be alright? Telling us they are receiving veterinary care is not an update on their condition, are they all OK?”

The British Army has since confirmed that the horses are safe and receiving veterinary care.

It said among those hurt were three soldiers who were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.
Two horses on the loose bolt through the streets of London near Aldwych. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Commanding Officer of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Matt Woodward said yesterday: "Every morning, the Household Cavalry Mounted regiment in London exercises some 150 horses in the parks and on the roads.

"This keeps them fit and helps inoculate them to city noise so they're less easily panicked on parades.

"This morning, however, a small group of horses were spooked by some construction works on a quiet side road in Belgravia where building materials were dropped from height right next to them. The ensuing shock caused all horses to bolt and unseated some riders.

"Our immediate priority was the safety and wellbeing of our soldiers, members of the public and our horses.

"We would like to express heartfelt gratitude for the swift responses of Met Police, City of London police, the Royal Mews, the London Ambulance Service, the London fire brigade and members of the public in reacting as quickly as they did. This enabled swift treatment of our soldiers and helped bring our injured horses to safety.

"Three of our soldiers have incurred injuries which are not deemed to be life-threatening and they're receiving treatment in hospital, while our horses have all returned to Hyde Park barracks and are undergoing veterinary care.

"Thankfully, considering the frequency of exercise and numbers of horses involved, this type of incident is extremely rare, we continue to strive to minimise the risk of this recurring. As ever, we are grateful for due consideration given by the members of the public to not making loud noises around our horses.

"We appreciate your concern, understanding and patience as we work through this matter."

Read More: Female teacher ‘stabbed’ and two pupils injured in attack at school in Wales as one person arrested

Read More: Terrified taxi driver describes moment bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into his Mercedes van

Earlier yesterday, ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square, and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of just 10 minutes.

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse, and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel, shattering the windows.

LBC spoke to the driver, Faraz, who said a white horse had collided with his Mercedes people carrier, leaving blood spattered down the side.

Another of the animals crashed into a tour bus, smashing the windscreen.

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood.

The horses were spotted across London
The horses were spotted at various locations across London. Picture: Google

'Just fell silent'

Jordan Pettitt, 26, who works for the PA news agency, said a white horse was "vividly" stained red with blood and he heard a black horse collide with a taxi.

He said: "The A4 at the Aldwych is usually pretty busy and it suddenly just fell silent.

"There was no traffic on the roads and all of a sudden we could hear some clattering of hooves just at the top of the road. Then coming down the top of the road were these two horses.

"They were coming down at quite a speed. They bolted southbound down the A4.

"Then as they came past me at some speed, they went straight down to the bottom of the road where it meets Fleet Street.

A black horse collides with a London Taxi after bolting down the A4 near Aldwych, central London. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024.
A black horse collides with a London Taxi after bolting down the A4 near Aldwych, central London. Picture date: Wednesday April 24, 2024. Picture: Alamy

"The traffic lights were at red with a few buses and some taxis waiting there. These horses came hurtling down past the pedestrian crossing at that moment. Then the black horse collided with a black taxi.

"It was not to a great degree of power but it hit it strongly enough that we could hear it at the top of the road. You could hear the contact. Then it veered behind the taxi, went past the bus and headed eastbound on Fleet Street.

"The white horse that was with it looked like it doubled back on itself and then followed the black one as it went eastbound." The animals were later seen near the Limehouse Tunnel, before they were recaptured by City of London Police and taken away to be assessed by Army vets."

Roland, a worker for tour bus company Tootbus, described the chaotic scenes near Victoria.

"I saw horses come from the bus station in front of Victoria run around in a frenzy," he said.

"People were running around to avoid them - it was total mayhem."

A second tour bus worker, named only as Mr Mahmood, said: "One of the horses bumped into a bus, then everything got out of control.

"I saw two horses without riders gallop away. One rider managed to calm his horse down.

"An ambulance went to assist another rider who had been injured."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Shoplifting in England and Wales hits highest level in over 20 years as thieves brazenly target stores

Belgium NATO Anniversary

Poland ‘wants to be among countries setting the EU agenda’

The Moulin Rouge windmill has been damaged

Mystery as famous Moulin Rouge windmill blades collapse overnight onto Paris street

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

Labour will be 'more pro-business than Tony Blair', shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves vowes

US China Blinken

Blinken raises Chinese trade practices in meetings with officials in Shanghai

The Met Office map shows where snow and other forms of precipitation are likely to fall

Map shows exact places snow likely to fall amid freezing Arctic blast, before return of warm weather for Bank Holiday

Trump Hush Money

Trump will be at hush money trial while Supreme Court hears immunity case

Italy Venice Tourism

Venice launches experiment to charge day-trippers in bid to combat over-tourism

Australia Beached Whales

More than 100 pilot whales beached on western Australian coast are rescued

Israel Gaza Slain Aid Workers

World Central Kitchen workers killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza to be honoured

United Nations Acute Global Hunger

UN report says 282 million people faced acute hunger in 2023

All-inclusive tourists have been urged to stay away

Spanish official says locals want 'higher-quality tourists' and urges 'all-inclusive' holidaymakers to stay away amid protests
A video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin has been released

Parents of Israeli hostage taken by Hamas urge him to 'stay strong' after new video shows him with missing hand

Children are drinking more in the UK than other countries

England has 'worst child drinking problem in the world', with teen girls more likely than boys to get drunk

Paolo Liuzzi has died

Princess Beatrice's ex-boyfriend found dead in hotel of suspected drug overdose after 'amassing big gambling debts'

Australia Anzac Day

Australia and New Zealand honour their war dead with dawn services on Anzac Day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fake Electors Indictment Arizona

Arizona indicts 18 for 2020 election interference including Rudy Giuliani

Amy Dowden revealed Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared her cancer diagnosis last year.

Amy Dowden reveals Princess Kate’s sweet message of support to her after she shared cancer diagnosis last year
Darrel Campbell was named as the hero teacher who disarmed the girl.

Pictured: Hero teacher who disarmed school attacker ‘going mad’ as teenage girl arrested after three were stabbed
Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales

Teacher ‘lucky to be alive’ after three injured in horror playground attack at school as teenage girl arrested
Labour will pledge to nationalise the railways if elected into government.

Labour pledges to renationalise railways within five years if elected in 'biggest overhaul in a generation'
Tina Malone has said her husband's death was the 'worst day of her life'.

'The worst day of my entire life’: Tina Malone gives heartbreaking update six weeks after husband Paul Chase's death
Migration Britain Rwanda

Hope Hostel was once home to genocide survivors – now it will house UK migrants

Showjumper Katie Simpson, 21, died in August 2020

Horse trainer, 36, on trial for rape and murder of showjumper, 21, found dead at home while out on bail
Landmarks Around Paris Ahead Of The Summer Olympics

Boy, 16, who said he wanted to 'die a martyr' at the Paris Olympics arrested in France

The UK will 'need an Iron Dome in the future', the head of the Armed Forces has told LBC.

UK in ‘live conversations’ to develop ‘Iron Dome’ defence system, head of Armed Forces tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit