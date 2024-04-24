Female teacher ‘stabbed’ and two pupils injured in attack at school in Wales as one person arrested

24 April 2024, 12:50 | Updated: 24 April 2024, 14:09

One person has been arrested
One person has been arrested. Picture: social media
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

One person has been arrested after three people were injured in a 'stabbing' at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 'major incident' has been declared at the school in Wales, with dozens of police cars and two air ambulances at the scene.

LBC understands a female teacher has been ‘stabbed’.

Desperate parents rushed to the school gates as their children remained inside on 'lockdown'. They are allowed on their phones to contact their family.

Air ambulances at the scene after the attack
Air ambulances at the scene after the attack. Picture: social media

Gareth has two children at the school and has told LBC News he was worried when he heard what happened: "Well, I know all the kids are still locked in the class on lockdown.

"My daughter's been a bit vague. But she's saying they're still locked, locked down in their rooms. But then that's all I know at the moment.I'm a former pupil of the school and there's never been anything like this happened.

"There's a bit of a shock to the system, to be honest. You don't expect it in a small town.[There are] loads of ambulances, police, there was an air ambulance there as well.

"The air ambulance has taken the teacher to hospital. Everyone's a bit concerned really and a bit, you know, everything's up in the air."

In a statement, the force said: "We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.   

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.  

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

Read More: Five injured as Household Cavalry horses - including one covered in blood - smash through London in six-mile rampage

Read More: Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Vaughan Gething, First Minister of Wales, said on X: “Shocked to hear news of the serious incident in Rhydaman [Ammanford]. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community.”

Rishi Sunak added: "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected."

David Llywelyn, who lives opposite the school, told S4C News: "Something serious has happened.

"What I see is two air ambulances on the school field and two ambulance incident support units - there are up to ten police cars here."

Robert James, a councillor for Lliedi, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

“I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”

LBC has contacted South Wales Police and the Wales Ambulance Service for more information.

More follows.

