Pictured: Hero teacher who disarmed school attacker ‘going mad’ as teenage girl arrested after three were stabbed

25 April 2024, 00:17

Darrel Campbell was named as the hero teacher who disarmed the girl.
Darrel Campbell was named as the hero teacher who disarmed the girl. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the hero teacher who disarmed a knife-wielding girl at a school in Wales by putting her in an armlock.

A 'major incident' was declared at the Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school on Wednesday, with dozens of police cars and two air ambulances at the scene.

Police confirmed that three people, including two teachers and one teenage pupil, were injured during the attack. None of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

One teacher has been pictured following the incident, as witnesses said he swooped in to disarm the attacker wielding a butterfly knife.

Darrel Campbell reportedly put the suspect in an armlock until the police and emergency services arrived, an eyewitness told MailOnline.

They said: “Everyone was running and there were screams that the girl had was going mad with a knife.

“Mr Campbell arrived on the scene and put her in a headlock and got the knife off her.”

He was uninjured during the incident, the outlet added.

It comes after a teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder earlier this evening after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at the school in south-west Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the girl now remains in custody.

Three people, two teachers and one teenage pupil, have been taken to hospital with wounds, the force added.

Supt Ross Evans, Carmarthenshire commander, said: "I would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has concluded, and pupils have now left the school.

"We are working with the school and other agencies to ensure appropriate support is available to all involved.

"This was a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the victims, their family and everyone impacted by what has happened."

Dyfed-Powys police said in a statement earlier today they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley school in Ammanford.

A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident.
A teenage girl has been arrested following the incident. Picture: Alamy

LBC understands a female teacher was among those stabbed.

A therapist who works at the school, Natasha Walker-Smith, told LBC one pupil told her that she saw the teacher who had been stabbed with 'blood coming out of her back'.

Desperate parents rushed to the school gates as their children remained inside on 'lockdown'. They were allowed on their phones to contact their family.

A statement on the Amman Valley School website reads: “You will be aware of the incident that has taken place at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman today.

“The family members of all injured persons have been informed. We would like to reassure parents and the public that the incident has been contained.”

Police at the scene after the attack
Police at the scene after the attack. Picture: LBC

Gareth has two children at the school and has told LBC News he was worried when he heard what happened: "Well, I know all the kids are still locked in the class on lockdown.

"My daughter's been a bit vague. But she's saying they're still locked, locked down in their rooms. But then that's all I know at the moment.I'm a former pupil of the school and there's never been anything like this happened.

"There's a bit of a shock to the system, to be honest. You don't expect it in a small town.[There are] loads of ambulances, police, there was an air ambulance there as well.

"The air ambulance has taken the teacher to hospital. Everyone's a bit concerned really and a bit, you know, everything's up in the air."

In a statement, the force said: "We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.   

"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.  

"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."

Read More: Five injured as Household Cavalry horses - including one covered in blood - smash through London in six-mile rampage

Read More: Kate's cancer announcement causes surge in Brits checking symptoms as health chiefs praise Princess of Wales

Vaughan Gething, First Minister of Wales, said on X: “Shocked to hear news of the serious incident in Rhydaman [Ammanford]. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community.”

Rishi Sunak added: "Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected."

David Llywelyn, who lives opposite the school, told S4C News: "Something serious has happened.

"What I see is two air ambulances on the school field and two ambulance incident support units - there are up to ten police cars here."

Robert James, a councillor for Lliedi, said: “My thoughts are with the head teacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident.

“I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”

LBC has contacted South Wales Police and the Wales Ambulance Service for more information.

