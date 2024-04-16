Rishi Sunak has 'left the pitch free' for Lord Cameron to be Foreign Sec and 'toughen the line on Israel', says former diplomat

16 April 2024, 07:57 | Updated: 16 April 2024, 07:59

Cameron is doing the right thing while Rishi lets him be Foreign Sec, says former Ambassador

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A former diplomat has said Lord Cameron is doing "well as Foreign Secretary" while Rishi Suank lets him get on with the job, but admits Sir Keir Starmer has a "tough gig" while the government is "doing the right thing."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Lord Kim Darroch the former UK National Security Advisor for his assessment of the performance of "the current PM, the man who was PM and the man who wants to be PM"

Later today Rishi Sunak will urge Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show restraint after the thwarting of an Iranian attack over the weekend.

Britain joined the US and other allies in shooting down Iranian attack drones on Saturday night and has subsequently joined the US in urging calm in the region.

Read more: Israel planning ‘painful’ strike on Iran despite Western calls for calm after unprecedented missile attack

Read more: Iran must be 'hit back twice as hard', says ex-defence secretary Ben Wallace as Rishi Sunak calls for 'restraint'

Lord Darroch told Nick although he was "not a universal fan of this government's performance" that David Cameron has "done well as Foreign Secretary. I think he has visibly toughened the line on Israel, and the Israeli ground operation in Gaza.

"I think he is about a week ahead of Anthony Blinkin has been saying, which is a good place to be. And I think he speaks with influence and authority and having been a former Prime Minister he knows some of the figures, he can get in to see people like Netanyahu."

Lord Darroch was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
Lord Darroch was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: Alamy

But, the former Ambassador told Nick the current PM appears to have left Lord Cameron to get on with the job, saying: "I think Sunak does fine, but he asked David Cameron to take on the job so he could focus on domestic affairs and he has pretty much left the pitch free to Cameron to be a very very senior Foreign Secretary."

The Prime Minister had been due to speak to Mr Netanyahu on Monday, but with the Israeli prime minister locked in a war cabinet this proved not to be possible.

In a Commons statement, Mr Sunak said he would "express our solidarity with Israel in the face of this attack" and "discuss how we can prevent further escalation".

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to visit Israel soon, and on Monday urged Tel Aviv to be "smart as well as tough" by not escalating the conflict with Iran.

Israel is still considering its response to Saturday night's attack, which saw Iran launch around 350 drones and missiles, but on Monday night said the barrage "will be met with a response".

Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the UK, warns that the UK could be a target for Iran

On Sir Keir Starmer, "the man who wants to be PM," the former diplomat admitted it was a "tough gig."

"I think for Keir Starmer, it's tough when this kind of global crisis is happening and basically you just have to sound supportive because you think the government is doing the right thing, and they are doing the right thing at the moment, and you're relegated to the final sentence in any news bulletin. It's a tough gig."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Denmark Fire

Fire rages through historic Stock Exchange in Copenhagen

Dozens of influencers were sent samples of Meghan's new strawberry jam

Meghan Markle unveils first product from new lifestyle brand as dozens of influencers sent her new strawberry jam

Creating a sexually explicit "deepfake" image is to be made an offence under new legislation

Creating sexually explicit ‘deepfake’ images to be treated in same way as 'bomb-making,' minister says

Australia Church Stabbing

Knife attack against bishop and priest being treated as terrorism, police say

Inside the health retreat in Australia

Suspected 'mushroom' drink poisoning at Australian health retreat as woman dies and two others are rushed to hospital

Greece Olympics Paris Flame Lighting

Paris Olympics flame to be lit at Greek cradle of ancient games

Holly has teased her TV return to Netflix

'It's happening' Holly Willoughby teases TV return after This Morning exit

Iran's direct assault: Escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift

Iran's direct assault and escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict signals a broader regional shift

Israel will aim to 'minimise civilian casualties'

Israel planning ‘painful’ strike on Iran despite Western calls for calm after unprecedented missile attack

Greater Manchester Police said it is aware of the footage

Shocking moment ‘child steals police car’ and reverses it along pavement while officer chases suspect on foot

Trump Hush Money

Trump to return to court after first day of trial ends with no jurors picked

Susan Hall plans to extend the Night Tube to the Hammersmith & City line

Susan Hall announces plans to expand Night Tube in bid to 'revive' London’s night economy

A girl was allegedly attacked in the early hours of Friday morning, police have said

Police release CCTV images of man after schoolgirl, 16, ‘raped in Liverpool city centre’

The attacker is 15, police say

Sydney church stabbing declared a terror attack ‘motivated by religious extremism’ - as teenage boy arrested

Indonesia Landslide

Bodies of final victims recovered after Indonesia landslides that killed 20

The family moved from Bedfordshire to Portugal in 2016

Brit family hounded out of Portugal told their situation 'wasn't desperate enough' for help after returning to UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer

Trans athletes should be banned from competing against women, says Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer
Ben Wallace has said Iran must be 'hit back twice as hard'

Iran must be 'hit back twice as hard', says ex-defence secretary Ben Wallace as Rishi Sunak calls for 'restraint'
MPs overturned changes made to the Rwanda Bill

MPs reject Rwanda Bill amendments as showdown with House of Lords continues

Trump Hush Money

First day of Trump hush-money trial ends without any jurors being picked

Strong winds overturned a caravan in Staffordshire

'Tornado' rips through Staffordshire village damaging homes and overturning caravan

Mideast Tensions Key Events

Military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike

Baldwin Set Shooting

Rust armourer jailed after fatal film set shooting of cinematographer

The coffin bearing the body of abandoned baby Callum

Woman, 54, charged with murder of baby found in woodland in 1998

The former president was seen departing Trump Tower in the direction of the Manhattan Courthouse on Monday morning, where the historic criminal trial is set to commence.

Supreme Court showdown: Trump labels hush-money trial 'an assault on America' during first day of proceedings
Pakistan flooding

Lightning and rains kills dozens people in Pakistan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

Prince Harry suffers major blow as he loses High Court appeal amid police protection row

King Charles has condemned the 'senseless attack'.

King Charles 'utterly shocked and horrified' by Sydney stabbing as royals pay tribute to victims of 'senseless attack'
Prince William and Kate have offered their thoughts to those affected by the incident.

Princess Kate shares emotional message with victims of Sydney shopping centre attack after at least six killed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit