Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

By Katy Ronkin

Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch says she would not be happy serving alongside Nigel Farage amid rumours of his return to the Conservative Party after the election.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Ms Badenoch said people should be working on strengthening the party, not trying to destroy it.

"Nigel Farage is still against many Conservatives, including some of my colleagues," said Ms Badenoch. "What he wants to do is destroy the Conservative Party."

"The Conservative Party is an institution; it is the longest-running party in the history of the world. I think that what we should be talking about is how to make sure it keeps going from strength to strength, not trashing it, destroying it, or taking it over."

It comes after Reform UK party's honorary president made a comment while campaigning with leader Richard Tice in Skegness that appeared to suggest he harbours intentions of reshaping the Tories from within.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Mr Farage said: “I certainly don’t have any trust for them or any love for them. I want to reshape the centre-right, whatever that means.”

After being asked about a merger between Reform and the Conservatives in Britain, Mr Farage responded: “More like a takeover, dear boy.”