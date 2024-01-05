Keir Starmer 'surprised' Met is investigating Israel-Gaza war crimes as teenagers stabbed to death in London

5 January 2024, 11:33

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is surprised the Met is asking for information about the Israel-Gaza war
Sir Keir Starmer has said he is surprised the Met is asking for information about the Israel-Gaza war. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "surprised" the Met is asking for information about war crimes in Israel and Gaza while people are getting stabbed to death or mugged in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Labour leader said the force will be "held to account" for the decision to put resources towards examining a war in the Middle East.

Detectives have been asking for arrivals at airports to pass on any information they may have about crimes against humanity there relating to either Hamas's October 7 massacre or Israel's attack on Gaza.

But it has been criticised for launching such a probe amid violent crime in London.

Among the most recent is the murder of Harry Pitman, a 16-year-old who was waiting to watch the New Year's fireworks at Primrose Hill when he was stabbed to death in what police believe was a "spontaneous" attack between strangers.

Speaking about the war crimes probe, Sir Keir - a former head of the Crown Prosecution Service - told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "I was surprised at the decision.

"It is in the end a decision for the Metropolitan Police, for which they will have to be held to account.

Read more: Boris Johnson slams Met's support on investigation into 'war crimes' committed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Sir Keir Starmer has said he was "surprised" about the Met's war crimes probe
Sir Keir Starmer has said he was "surprised" about the Met's war crimes probe. Picture: Alamy

"My caution is that whatever I was involved in anything to do with criminal law, politicians wade all over it without knowing very much about what was actually going on.

"That wasn't always helpful. But to meet your central point, we've got one boy in my constituency, one in the next door constituency, a man in the next door constituency, that is a constituent of mine.

Read more: Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

"So in the last 10 days, my office and I have been dealing with two of these fatal stabbings.

"And that brings home to all of us the reality of these awful knife crimes."

Sir Keir's criticism followed an attack on the Met by Boris Johnson, who said he made it clear during his eight years as mayor of London that "we would not import foreign wars or disputes onto the streets of London".

Gaza has been pummelled by Israel
Gaza has been pummelled by Israel. Picture: Alamy

He said "the Met would be better off fighting knife crime in the capital" and added that he was worried about the "politicisation" of the police.

The Met has said it is investigating the October 7 attacks, which killed about 1,200 people in Israel, to help "coronial investigations" into the deaths of British nationals in the massacre.

Its War Crimes Team forms part of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Read more: 'Get on with it’: Keir Starmer demands victims of Post Office Horizon scandal receive compensation now

The force said: "Following the 7 October attacks, and the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas since, we began to see higher volumes of people returning to the UK from the region.

"In late November, posters signposting how people could contact CTP were displayed at certain airports to inform those who may have been witness to, or victim of, terrorism, war crimes or crimes against humanity of how they can get in touch.

"The poster deliberately referred to those in Israel and Gaza in order to provide a reporting route for all parties.

"It is important to note however, that contrary to some recent reports and commentary in the media and elsewhere, we have not opened or conducted our own UK-based War Crimes investigation into this matter.

"Any information provided to CTP that could be linked to potential war crimes assessed by the WCT and where relevant and appropriate, will be passed to the [International Criminal Court]."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ousmane Sonko

Senegal opposition leader faces polls setback after defamation conviction upheld

The last known sighting of Lucy Charles before she went missing two weeks ago

Last known moment of Lucy Charles, missing for two weeks as clothes found close to river

Breaking
Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper has died aged 56

Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper dies aged 56 after Covid health battle

Indonesia Train Crash

At least four people killed in train collision in Java

The scene in Bridgend after suspects were arrested

Two charged after dead bodies of babies found in south Wales

European Central Bank

European inflation up after months of decline

Exclusive
Sir Keir Starmer took calls on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

Keir Starmer says current assisted dying laws 'don't really work' as he calls to change the rules

Harry Pitman

Two teenage boys arrested for murder after Harry Pitman, 16, stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Exclusive
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Nick Ferrari celebrates 20 years as presenter of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Iranian crowd

Iran mourns those killed in suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

Exclusive
Keir Starmer spoke out on the Post Office issue on Friday

'Get on with it’: Keir Starmer demands victims of Post Office Horizon scandal receive compensation now

Prince Andrew was named 69 times in the Epstein files.

Prince Andrew ‘has no chance’ of working as senior royal after Epstein files - despite his hopes after Giuffre settlement
Candlelight vigil

Teenager kills one pupil and injures five other people in school shooting

Japanese firefighters

Dozens still missing as survivors pulled from rubble after deadly quakes

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew and 'two of the world's most respected politicians'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after 2013 shooting of girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius smuggled out of prison on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Victoria Atkins has told striking junior doctors that the NHS 'belongs to all of us'

'NHS belongs to all of us, not just you', Health Secretary tells striking junior doctors, as walkout enters third day
North Korea

North Korea conducts artillery drills along disputed sea border

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment
A party boat sank in the Thames amid widespread flooding

Flooding spreads across Britain: Party boat sinks in Thames amid mass evacuations as rivers Trent and Severn burst banks
APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza

Sudan Talks

General gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to ceasefire as Sudanese war rumbles on

Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold, sources have claimed.

Prince Andrew ‘will never return’ to royal fold after Epstein documents as King resolved to oust Duke from Royal Lodge
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Labour party will 'fight fire with fire'.

Starmer vows to ‘fight fire with fire’ in general election against Conservatives after Sunak quelled talk of May poll

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Gibbons (left) and Patten-Walsh (right) have been jailed for terrorism.

Two white supremacists jailed for terrorism offences after targeting Harry and Meghan's son in neo-Nazi podcast
Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn
'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit