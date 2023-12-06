Exclusive

Susan Hall claims she is 'being naughty' by leaving the word 'Conservative' off her Mayoral campaign material

'Why does the word Conservative not appear on your posters?' Susan Hall grilled

Tory hopeful for May of London grilled by LBC listener over why her campaign material doesn't mention the party she's running for.

During a phone-in with the Tory Candidate for the Mayor of London Susan Hall an LBC listener asked why the word 'Conservative' does not seem to appear on any of her promotional material.

Laughing, Ms Hall replied she was "naughty, I just keep putting Susan Hall out there so that people know who I am so they know who to vote for next year."

But, Nick Ferrari pointed out this "doesn't quite answer the question."

Ms Hall told Nick she was "the only alternative to Sadiq Khan," which Nick also refuted pointing out there were "many other people running."

"But why would you not put the Conservative Party on your literature?" Nick asked, a question Ms Hall seemed unable to answer.

Ms Hall's campaign material does seem to lack the party she is running for
Ms Hall's campaign material does seem to lack the party she is running for. Picture: LBC/Alamy

But, LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark had a different explanation.

She said the "Conservative Party are in a bit of a pickle because she's so far behind in the polls, it's clear they have not picked a very strong candidate in order to fight Sadiq Khan, it doesn't feel like they're going to win."

Natasha revealed there were "lots of people within the Party who think taking the word Conservative off," might "give them a better fighting chance."

"We know the Conservative Party, nationally, doing terribly in the polls, maybe being associated with A. The Conservative Party and B. Rishi Suank not a great look for the moment."

