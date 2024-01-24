Exclusive

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

24 January 2024, 10:02 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 10:10

The News Agents' Jon Sopel says 'we should be scared' about the outcome of the upcoming presidential race

By Kit Heren

America "can do better" than either Donald Trump or Joe Biden as its president, Jon Sopel has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast after Mr Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday night, Global's Jon Sopel said the Republican's likely race with Joe Biden for the White House was like "two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame."

Jon added that "the only difference is that this Zimmer frame has a red button on it, which can cause nuclear Armageddon.

"Should we be scared? Yeah, we should be scared that this could be who is leading the free world, as we like to call it."

Mr Trump will be 78 by the time of the November election, while Joe Biden will be weeks away from his 82nd birthday.

Read more: Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Read more: ‘Who the hell was that imposter?’: Trump blasts sole Republican rival Nikki Haley for ‘hanging around’ after defeat

Trump won the New Hampshire primary
Trump won the New Hampshire primary. Picture: Getty

New Hampshire was the second primary win for Mr Trump in consecutive weeks after he outpaced Ron DeSantis in Iowa.

The former president is the clear favourite to secure the Republican nomination for the election.

Jon, the host of Global's The News Agents USA podcast, said that Mr Trump has "a powerful grip on the Republican Party, adding that he "operates by terror", and "people are frightened" of him.

He added that "senior Republicans who think 'well, maybe I could have a go at it, I just don't want to get in the race'.

"And so you've been left with people who aren't that great."

Joe Biden is expected to be the Democrat nominee, although Jon said there was a chance he could drop out later this year.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Jon, a long-time former US correspondent, said that Mr Biden "thinks and maybe he's right, that if anyone's going to fight Donald Trump, I'm the best-placed to do it. They don't like his vice president Kamala Harris.

"There are a number of other governors and senators who think well, maybe I could have a crack at it.

He added that "there is a remote possibility... that it won't be Trump versus Biden in November, that something will happen.

"I mean, both of them are quite old, both of them are not exactly in the fittest state, both of them have got some pressures on them."

He said, citing a source in Washington, that the only person who could tell Mr Biden to step down was Jill Biden, his wife. "The problem there is Jill Biden really likes being First Lady, so she's not ever so keen for him to step down."

American diplomat tells Nick that a Trump presidency will bring 'uncertainty'

Jon said that the main issue was likely to be voter apathy: "Can I be bothered to vote for either of them?"

He added: "The biggest issue, I think, in the coming election in November, if it is, Biden versus Trump is not going to be so much Biden versus Trump, it's going to be Biden versus the sofa, or Trump versus the sofa."

Mr Trump has been criticised widely for his offensive comments about women, and suffered a down-turn in his female vote share in the 2020 election, which he lost.

Jon said that he expected Mr Trump to choose a woman as his vice-presidential candidate this year, although it was unlikely to be Ms Haley, given his recent criticism of her.

Mr Trump has also come under fire for his isolationist, 'America-first' attitude - but this is part of his appeal to his base, Jon said.

He told a caller: that America is a "huge country, 3000 miles across. And there is an awful lot of the time that they just want the outside world to go away.

"So when they see things that are happening in Ukraine, in the Middle East, in the Balkans, wherever it happens to be, there is a sizeable chunk of Americans who will always say: 'What has this got to do with me?'"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time - but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss grilled over proposal for three days of post
People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.

Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Rishi Sunak does not seem to face an immediate threat from Simon Clarke

'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak

Exclusive
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday

Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended

A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ofcom has proposed cutting letter delivery services down to five or three days a week.

Royal Mail could make huge changes to drastically reduce number of days letters are delivered
South Africa Fire Inquiry

South African police arrest man who says he started deadly fire to hide murder

Trump hit out at his sole rival in his victory speech on Tuesday evening.

‘Who the hell was that imposter?’: Trump blasts sole Republican rival Nikki Haley for ‘hanging around’ after defeat
Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley at the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Gracie Spinks (pictured) was murdered after reporting her stalker Michael Sellers to Derbyshire Police

Cops face mandatory stalking training after woman, 23, murdered by stalker who was reported to police
United States Red Sea Houthis

US hits sites in Yemen and Iraq as fight with Iranian proxies intensifies

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the sea

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire but sole opponent vows to stay in the race
Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscar's for his role as 'Ken' in Barbie

'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit