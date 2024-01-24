Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley at the New Hampshire primary. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly and Jenny Medlicott

Donald Trump has soared to victory in the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire - so what happens next?

It was the second win for the former US President in consecutive weeks, after he outpaced Ron DeSantis, forcing the Florida Governor to drop out over the weekend.

But Nikki Haley, who was Mr Trump's sole opponent in the New Hampshire primary, has vowed to stay in the race and keep fighting.

So what happens next?

Haley vows to 'keep fighting'

Nikki Haley has vowed to take the fight to Trump. Picture: Getty

Ms Haley previously said she would not pave the way for a Trump Coronation and said on Tuesday evening that she will not drop out of her campaign to be the Republican presidential nominee.

"The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump," she told a crowd in New Hampshire after her loss.

"They know Trump is the only Republican in the country who Joe Biden can defeat."

"Most Americans do not want a rematch between Biden and Trump," said Haley, who is 52.

"The first party to retire their 80-year-old candidate will win."

When is the next primary?

A rematch between Trump and Biden seems likely. Picture: Alamy

South Carolina, where Ms Haley served as governor for two terms, is the next major prize for the presidential candidates on Feb 24.

While voters may be familiar with Ms Haley, following her run as governor from 2011 to 2017, Trump is still predicted to be favoured as the state’s Republican primary electorate.

A win for Trump in South Carolina would be damaging to Ms Haley’s prospects as a presidential candidate.

Many candidates typically choose to withdraw from the ballots in their home state to avoid any potential disrepute of losing it.

Three days after the vote in her home state, Michigan will hold its primary on Feb 27th and from there, the race goes national.

When is super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is the most significant date in the Republican presidential candidacy race.

It is the night where the largest group of delegates, Republicans in 16 states and territories, will vote for their nominee.

The nominee is then formally selected at the party’s convention over the summer.

It will fall on March 5 this year, a day after Trump’s first federal criminal trial is expected to begin.

For Mr Trump, this will be the day he hopes to defeat his remaining opponent Ms Haley.

A candidate must receive support from a majority of delegates, estimated at 1,236, in order to win the nomination.

Americans can expect to see a rematch. Picture: Getty

What happens if Trump is selected as Republican presidential nominee?

If the former US president is selected as the Republicans’ nominee for the presidential election, with Joe Biden seeking a second term, it is likely a pair will go to a rematch.

Typically, the major political parties do not give past unsuccessful nominees a second chance at office.

The last time a previously unsuccessful candidate was selected as nominee was in 1968 when the Republicans nominated Richard Nixon, who had lost to John F Kennedy eight years prior.

A Biden-Trump campaign would be the seventh rematch in US history, and the first rematch since 1956.

The first four historic rematches saw different outcomes to the first race. The most recent two rematches saw the same outcome as the first time around.

While polls suggest that a rematch is something Americans want to avoid, it seems that a rematch between the pair will be the most likely outcome.