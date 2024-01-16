Donald Trump vows to 'take back' US from Biden after landslide victory in Iowa

16 January 2024, 06:06 | Updated: 16 January 2024, 08:32

Donald Trump appears at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa
Donald Trump appears at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Donald Trump has won the Republican party's Iowa caucuses, with Ron DeSantis projected to beat Nikki Haley in second place.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump's landslide victory was called within just 30 minutes as supporters endured freezing temperatures to vote.

The former president's success comes despite him facing several legal challenges which could complicate his bid to return to the White House.

It is just the first stage of him likely being picked as Republican candidate for November's election.

Trump will face a months-long effort to secure the nomination for a third consecutive time.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are Trump's most prominent primary rivals.

They both went head-to-head for a second-place finish in Iowa in a bid to get some momentum heading into future races.

Read more: Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

Read more: Donald Trump barred from running for president in Colorado over 'insurrection' as legal team vows to fight court ruling

Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis. Picture: Alamy

Celebrating his victory, Trump paid tribute to all of his children, including his youngest son, Barron, who was "watching on TV".

He also paid tribute to his late mother-in-law who died last week, saying she was "looking down" from heaven and would be "proud".

Looking forward to the election, he said the "big night is going to be in November when we take back our country".

The 77-year-old went on to congratulate Haley and DeSantis, saying they had a "good time together".

"I also want to congratulate Vivek because he did one hell of a job. He came from zero… that’s an amazing job," Trump said.

Vivek Ramaswamy previously announced that he would be suspending his campaign.

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley. Picture: Alamy

Iowa is an uneven predictor of who will ultimately lead Republicans into the general election.

George W Bush's 2000 victory was the last time a Republican candidate won in Iowa and went on to become the party's standard-bearer.

Trump has spent much of the past year crafting a more professional organisation in Iowa than his efforts in 2016, when Texas senator Ted Cruz carried the caucuses.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vivek Ramaswamy

Who’s running for US president in 2024?

A new petrol "pumpwatch" scheme will help "drive down" petrol prices, a government minister has told LBC.

Prices will be 'driven down' as fuel retailers forced to share price changes within 30 minutes under 'Pumpwatch' plan

Exclusive
Eylon Keshet spoke to Nick Ferrari - as LBC viewed a harrowing recreation of the Hamas tunnel network

Hostages' survival chances 'dwindle by the minute': Horror of Hamas tunnels recreated as family pleads 'bring them home'

Kim Jong Un

North Korea will no longer pursue reconciliation with South, says Kim Jong Un

The rate of UK unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months to November, the ONS said.

UK wage growth slows as unemployment remains unchanged

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins Iowa caucuses at the outset of the Republican presidential campaign

Germany's concerns over an all-out war are justified, the US Army's former European commander has warned.

Putin will only trigger World War Three if he feels Nato are unprepared, ex-commander of US forces in Europe warns

Iran Iraq Syria Strikes

Iran strikes targets in northern Iraq and Syria as regional tensions escalate

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda Bill faces a Tory rebellion as it heads to debate for amendments on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak faces Rwanda Bill jeopardy as Tory deputy chairmen back rebellion in bid to ‘toughen up’ legislation

Pumpwatch is set to help Brits save on their fuel costs.

Brits to save on fuel costs as retailers forced to show live rates under new scheme to drive competitive prices

These are the regions set to be hit by snow and ice.

Exact areas set to be covered in four days of snow and ice as Arctic cold plunge brings temperatures of -10C

A new portrait of the King has been unveiled.

King's portrait for public buildings, including councils, schools and courts, unveiled in £8m scheme

The Queen said 'the only thing I own is my name and now they've taken that', according to reports.

Queen was so upset by naming of Lilibet she told aides ‘the only thing I own is my name, and now they’ve taken that’

France Reunion Storm

Cyclone causes flooding in Mauritius after battering French island of Reunion

Tim Martin spoke to Andrew Marr on Monday

Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin brands Dry January a 'cult', and effect on pub sales has got worse in recent years

Mideast Tensions

Missile strikes US-owned ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden

Latest News

See more Latest News

Snow and ice forecasts have been extended to more regions across the UK.

More Brits to brace for Arctic blast as Met Office extends snow and ice warnings across UK as temperatures hit -10C
Leaked documents show a hypothetical scenario for Russia and Nato facing off against each other

Cyber attacks, riots and lies: Leaked documents show step-by-step plan for how Putin could trigger World War Three
Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years

Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump’s grip on Republican politics put to the test in Iowa’s caucuses

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas releases new video with Israeli hostage claiming two other captives 'have been killed in IDF strikes'
Four people were arrested during protests held over the weekend.

Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during London protests over the weekend

Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged

Everton and Nottingham Forest face points deductions after being hit with Premier League finance breach charges
Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off 'eunuch maker's' penis and said it was 'one for the bucket list' jailed for five years
Struggling to sleep and suffering from alopecia, Katie expressed that she was finding prison life difficult to bear

'I’m just not made for prison': Jailed student Katie Allan's tragic last letter to parents before taking her own life
Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player leaves Turkey after showing support for Gaza hostages

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit