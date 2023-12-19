Breaking News

Donald Trump ineligible to run for US Presidency in Colorado due to Jan 6 insurrection, state's supreme court rules

Former US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump is ineligible to run for the US Presidency in 2024 due to the January 6 insurrection, the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled.

The former US President has been removed from the state's presidential primary ballot, which will almost certainly set up a showdown in the national Supreme Court to decide whether he can remain in the race.

The court ruled 4-3 that the former US President is not an eligible candidate because of section three of the 14th Amendment.

Section Three of the 14th Amendment disqualifies people who have 'engaged in insurrection against the Constitution after having taken an oath to support it from holding office'.

Trump is accused of inciting riots at the US Capitol Building in a bid to overturn the 2020 election result.

“We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us,” the justices wrote.

“We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”

It reverses a decision made by a previous Colorado judge.

More follows.