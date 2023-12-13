Donald Trump offers pieces of suit he wore for infamous mugshot to trading card buyers

Trump is trying to monetise his mugshot. Picture: US Police

By Will Taylor

Donald Trump is offering pieces of the suit he had his mugshot taken in to people who buy his "digital trading cards".

The former president said he will send out cuttings to those who buy 47 of the $99 cards.

He says it's the same piece of clothing he had on when his shot was taken by Fulton County Sheriff's Office at a jail in the Atlanta area, as he was presented charges for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The mugshot, which shows the 2024 presidential hopeful scowling, was taken in August.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Trump is also offering customers who pay the $4,653 the chance to have dinner with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"It was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit," he said on Truth Social, his own social media site.

"It's all cut up, and you're gonna get a piece of it."

Trump has released a new series of 47,000 NFT cards after earning up to $1m from them in 2022.

He is seen sitting in place of Abraham Lincoln at that president's memorial in Washington in one of the cards.

Troy Kinunen, the head of a sports memorabilia authenticator, said Trump's suit is "the most historically significant artefact in United States history" and is priceless.

Trump is also offering a VIP package priced at $9,900, in which a dinner at Mar-a-Lago is augmented with a cocktail reception alongside the businessman and two physical cards - one containing a piece of the mugshot suit, and the second containing an autograph and a piece of his suit and tie.

Just 200 people can get access to that, and they need to buy 100 cards in one go, using cryptocurrency.

They will get 30 days' notice of when the meal will take place - though they have to pay for travel.