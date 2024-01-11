Judge in Donald Trump fraud trial faces bomb threat at home, as former president blasts 'terrible witch hunt'

Former President Donald Trump arrives for closing arguments at New York Supreme Court. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has slammed a civil fraud case against him as a "terrible witch-hunt", as the the judge suffered a bomb threat at his home before the trial's closing arguments.

Mr Trump called the trial, brought over claims that he exaggerated his wealth to banks, insurance companies and other organisations, "rigged and unfair".

Speaking outside the court before closing arguments on Thursday, he told reporters: "We consider this an unconstitutional witch-hunt. It's election interference at the highest level. It's a disgrace."

Mr Trump claimed that the case was being brought "in coordination with the White House and Joe Biden because he can't win a campaign fairly".

Mr Trump is seeking the Republican nomination again ahead of a planned bid to regain the presidency from Mr Biden in November.

He has been barred from running in two states over his role in the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, while several others are also seeking to block him. He has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the rulings.

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments. Picture: Alamy

He added of the civil fraud case: "We're going through it but it is indeed a terrible witch-hunt."

The former president said that he wanted to make a summation at the trial, but that the judge was blocking him, "because I'll bring up things that he doesn't want to hear."

He told reporters: "It's a very unfair trial - nobody's seen anything like this. I don't think they've ever seen anything like this."

Mr Trump said: "I really have no rights. Nobody thinks it's constitutional. Legal scholars are writing about it like it's something they've never seen before.

Judge Arthur Engoron sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in the case. Picture: Alamy

"It's interference, it's political interference. It's something that shouldn't be allowed."

It comes after a court official said that police were called to a bomb threat at the home of judge Arthur Engoron on Long Island, near New York city.

The trial was not expected to be significantly delayed despite the threat. Nothing amiss was found at the location, officials said.

Court spokesman Al Baker said: "There was a threat. I can confirm a bomb threat.

"As of now we are going forward as scheduled and the court proceedings and closing arguments are going ahead as planned."

Trump in court on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

New York attorney general Letitia James wants Mr Trump to be fined $370 million (£290 million) for the alleged fraud offences.

Mr Trump says he did nothing wrong, did not lie about his fortune and is the victim of political persecution.

He had hoped to argue this personally in a closing statement, but Mr Engoron rejected the request after a lawyer for Mr Trump missed a deadline for agreeing to ground rules.

Mr Engoron said he is deciding the case himself because neither side asked for a jury and state law does not allow for juries for this type of lawsuit.

He said he hopes to have a decision by the end of the month.

New York Attorney General Letitia James. Picture: Alamy

He has already found in a pretrial ruling that Mr Trump committed fraud over several years by lying about his wealth on financial statements in several cases.

Six claims remain to be decided, including allegations of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Mr Trump's company and two of his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, are also defendants.

Mr Trump is also facing charges in four separate criminal cases.