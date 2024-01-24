Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire but sole opponent vows to stay in the race

24 January 2024, 01:23 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 02:03

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary
Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Donald Trump has soared to victory in this evening's New Hampshire primary, taking him one step closer to becoming the Republican presidential nominee at this year's election.

Mr Trump's victory was called by the Associated Press as final polls closed at 8pm.

It is the second victory for Mr Trump in consecutive weeks, after he outpaced Ron DeSantis in Iowa and now Nikki Haley in New Hampshire.

No Republican candidate in history has ever won the first two states and not secured the party's presidential nomination.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary, despite his name not actually appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot due to an internal party row.

Donald Trump in New Hampshire
Donald Trump in New Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump celebrated his win with a post on his social media site, Truth Social: “Haley said she had to WIN in New Hampshire. SHE DIDN’T!!!”

Ms Haley congratulated Mr Trump on his victory, telling a crowd in New Hampshire: “He earned it. And I want to acknowledge that.”

She went on to say: “New Hampshire is first in the nation, it is not last in the nation."

Mr Trump labelled her comments "delusional".

Read More: Ron DeSantis suspends struggling presidential campaign to endorse fellow Republican Donald Trump

Read More: Boris Johnson says Donald Trump is 'just what the world needs', and 'would not ditch the Ukrainians'

The former president's path to victory in New Hampshire appeared clear from the start after his number one rival, Ron DeSantis, dropped out of the race over the weekend.

His last remaining rival in the race, Ms Haley, needed a strong performance to keep her hopes alive but as expected, Mr Trump sailed to victory.

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley. Picture: Getty

Ms Haley previously insisted she will not quit to pave the way for a Trump Coronation, vowing to carry out even after tonight's defeat.

Mr Trump previously told reporters on Tuesday "I don't care" if Ms haley stays in the race, adding "let her do whatever she wants" - but those close to the former president would have preferred her to drop out so efforts can turn to the November election.

Instead, Mr Trump and his campaign team will have to spend the next three weeks with their focus on the South Carolina primary.

South Carolina is Ms Haley's home state, where she served two terms as governor.

