Ron DeSantis, once Donald Trump's greatest rival for Republican nomination, suspends presidential campaign

By Christian Oliver

Ron DeSantis, once considered Donald Trump's greatest challenger for the Republican nomination, has suspended his presidential campaign on the eve of the crucial New Hampshire primary.

The Florida Governor admitted, following "deliberation" with his team, he struggled to see a "clear path to victory" and concluded he had to suspend the campaign.

Making the announcement in the video on X Saturday night, DeSantis said "we left it all out on the field" but it had "become clear" that "a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance".

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome: more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it," DeSantis said. "We don't have a clear path to victory."

The governor then endorsed Trump for president in his announcement. "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said.

The race for the Republican nomination is now considered to be between former President Trump and his closest rival Nikki Haley.

It comes amid New Hampshire's crucial first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, and following Trump's resounding victory in the Iowa caucus. DeSantis trailed behind Trump in the caucus and only narrowly beat Haley.

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a media availability in Manchester, N.H., January 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

DeSantis' White House bid has failed to meet expectations after the governor emerged as a serious challenger to Trump - particularly in light of the myriad of legal issues the former president finds himself in.

The ambitious big-state governor entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Mr Trump, and early primary polls suggested Mr DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that.

He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of 100 million dollars (£78.7 million), and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools. Such advantages did not survive the reality of presidential politics in 2024.

From a high-profile announcement that was plagued by technical glitches to constant upheavals to his staff and campaign strategy, Mr DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary.

He lost the Iowa caucuses - which he had vowed to win - by 30 percentage points to Mr Trump.

And now, Mr DeSantis's political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after just one voting contest, and being term limited as Florida governor.