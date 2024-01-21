Ron DeSantis, once Donald Trump's greatest rival for Republican nomination, suspends presidential campaign

21 January 2024, 20:34 | Updated: 21 January 2024, 20:46

Ron DeSantis, once considered Donald Trump's greatest challenger for the Republican nomination, has suspended his presidential campaign
Ron DeSantis, once considered Donald Trump's greatest challenger for the Republican nomination, has suspended his presidential campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Ron DeSantis, once considered Donald Trump's greatest challenger for the Republican nomination, has suspended his presidential campaign on the eve of the crucial New Hampshire primary.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Florida Governor admitted, following "deliberation" with his team, he struggled to see a "clear path to victory" and concluded he had to suspend the campaign.

Making the announcement in the video on X Saturday night, DeSantis said "we left it all out on the field" but it had "become clear" that "a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance".

"If there was anything I could do to produce a favourable outcome: more campaign stops, more interviews, I would do it," DeSantis said. "We don't have a clear path to victory."

The governor then endorsed Trump for president in his announcement. "It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," he said.

The race for the Republican nomination is now considered to be between former President Trump and his closest rival Nikki Haley.

It comes amid New Hampshire's crucial first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday, and following Trump's resounding victory in the Iowa caucus. DeSantis trailed behind Trump in the caucus and only narrowly beat Haley.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a media availability in Manchester, N.H., January 19, 2024
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a media availability in Manchester, N.H., January 19, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Republican rival questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness

Read More: Zelensky calls Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine’s war with Russia ‘very dangerous’

DeSantis' White House bid has failed to meet expectations after the governor emerged as a serious challenger to Trump - particularly in light of the myriad of legal issues the former president finds himself in.

The ambitious big-state governor entered the 2024 presidential contest with major advantages in his quest to take on Mr Trump, and early primary polls suggested Mr DeSantis was in a strong position to do just that.

He and his allies amassed a political fortune well in excess of 100 million dollars (£78.7 million), and he boasted a significant legislative record on issues important to many conservatives, such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender issues in schools. Such advantages did not survive the reality of presidential politics in 2024.

From a high-profile announcement that was plagued by technical glitches to constant upheavals to his staff and campaign strategy, Mr DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary.

He lost the Iowa caucuses - which he had vowed to win - by 30 percentage points to Mr Trump.

And now, Mr DeSantis's political future is in question after suspending his presidential bid after just one voting contest, and being term limited as Florida governor.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands are without power and planes have been unable to land as 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night

Thousands without power and planes unable to land as Storm Isha puts UK on 'tornado watch' with 90mph winds

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump

Fire at Ust-Luga port

Dozens killed in shelling on market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel's offensive began three months ago, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry

Gaza death toll surpasses 25,000 as Israel continues offensive - resulting in one of the deadliest days of war so far

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Birmingham city centre on Saturday has been named by police as Muhammad Hassam Ali

Teenager, 17, stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre named as Muhammad Hassam Ali

Israeli tanks

Death toll in Gaza soars above 25,000 as Netanyahu seeks ‘complete victory’

A father who died alongside his two children and a woman has been named.

Man and woman found dead alongside children at Norwich house died as a result of stab wounds, say police

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

From second left, Denmark’s King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Prince Vincent, Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine and greet the crowd after a service on the occasion of the cha

King Frederik and Danish royals attend ‘celebratory church service’ in Aarhus

Loose Women and Strictly star Kaye Adams has revealed she was rushed to A&E after suffering a 'traumatic' health scare just 'minutes' before the live show on Friday

ITV Loose Women's Kaye Adams rushed to A&E after suffering 'traumatic' health scare 'minutes' before live show

Fifa boss president Gianni Infantino (left) has called for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse. It comes after AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan walked off the pitch after hearing monkey noises targetted at him (right)

Fifa boss calls for teams to face automatic forfeits if fans commit racist abuse following ‘abhorrent’ incident

West Midlands Police in Victoria Square in central Birmingham after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Teenager stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre - as police launch murder probe

Sam Fox said she was 'deeply sorry' after being arrested for a 'drunken bust-up' on a flight

Sam Fox arrested after 'drunken bust-up' on BA flight to Germany

Woolworths could return to the UK high street

Woolworths could make comeback on UK high street, says boss who revived brand across Europe

An amber weather alert is in place for most of the UK

Storm Isha set to batter Britain: Met Office extends rare amber warning for 90mph winds as people warned not to travel

Vladimir Putin

North Korea suggests Putin visit expected as nations continue co-operation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Grant Shapps spoke to LBC

Grant Shapps 'disappointed' in Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of a two-state solution after the end of war in Gaza
Air strike debris

Death toll in Gaza rises above 25,000, Palestinian officials say

Smog in Lahore

Toxic smog which shrouds Lahore poses cross-border challenge in South Asia

Stolen ruby slippers

Reformed mobster went after ‘one last score’ by stealing Wizard Of Oz slippers

Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare
Koreas Tensions

North Korea agrees strategic and tactical co-operation with Russia

Election 2024 Trump

Republican rival questions Donald Trump’s mental fitness

London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his speech to the Fabian Society conference in central London. Picture date: Saturday January 20, 2024.

Sadiq Khan calls for ‘youth mobility agreement’ around EU countries and suggests UK should rejoin customs union
The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed

Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'
The Conservatives will slash taxes at the March 6 budget, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has suggested

Chancellor promises tax cuts ahead of March 6 Budget as Conservatives look to improve grave election hopes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Meghan forced to miss Harry receiving Living Legends of Aviation award after one of their children 'became unwell'
Harry was seen at the event with Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany.

Prince Harry pays tribute to Diana as he attends Living Legends of Aviation Awards amid Charles and Kate health scare
Prince Harry faces paying legal costs after withdrawing his libel action against the Mail on Sunday publishers

Prince Harry faces £750,000 bill after abandoning libel claim against Mail on Sunday over security row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit