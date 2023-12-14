Schools Minister says guidance on transgender pupils will be published 'soon' as 'we need to get it right'

By EJ Ward

Schools will not have "long now to wait" for draft guidance on transgender issues but a minister refused to say whether it would be out before the Christmas break.

The long-awaited guidance for schools in England had previously been planned for the summer but schools minister Damian Hinds said it was important to take time on the issue.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Schools Minister Damian Hinds branded it a "very complicated subject."

"It's really, really important to get it right."

Mr Hinds said "very many thousands of people" were expected to respond to the consultation before a final version of the guidance is produced.

He added: "Even when this guidance is out there won't be a single answer that fits every single case. These are complicated circumstances, there's a lot of different aspects.

"That is why it's taking some time. Of course, we would all have liked for things to have been able to move as quickly as possible but it is important we get this right.

"We will listen to teachers, to parents, to children, to everybody to make sure that the guidance that's there is the most practical and most helpful."

Last week Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the document would "hopefully" be out before Christmas.

But there would then be a long consultation on the "gender-questioning" guidance to ensure all views are heard.