Teacher found dead at the scene of nativity play at £8,735-a-term school in Notting Hill

11 December 2023, 14:29

Clergymen came across the teacher's body on the stage at a nearby church
Clergymen came across the teacher's body on the stage at a nearby church. Picture: Google Maps
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A school teacher has been found dead at the scene of a nativity play at a school in Notting Hill, west London.

Staff, pupils and parents at the £8,735-a-term school were horrified to hear the news that the teacher's body had been found at a nearby church.

Pembridge Hall School's nativity had been planned to take place at St Matthew’s, Bayswater, which is just a stones throw from the school.

The venue of the nativity will now be moved while investigations are ongoing.

Pembridge Hall School's girls' school is the sister school to Wetherby, which was attended by Princes William and Harry, as well as Hugh Grant.

The man was found dead by police last week (stock image)
The man was found dead by police last week (stock image). Picture: Alamy

Reverend Will Coleridge, Church of England vicar of St Matthew’s, in west London, told the Mirror: "Well, it was in the middle of the night and I discovered the body on Tuesday morning."

He went on: "The nativity play has been moved, it wouldn’t have been right to hold it here given what happened.

"Fortunately, none of the children were there at the time. It was grim, obviously, really grim. I mean these things are really horrible."

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene at around 9am on December 5.

A man was found dead at the scene.

"Police were called at 08:55hrs on 5 December to a church in St Petersburgh Place W2 after a 52-year-old man was found deceased," a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said.

"Next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexpected but early inquiries do not indicate it is suspicious. A file will be prepared for the Coroner."

