Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

2 May 2024, 08:41

Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3.
Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3. Picture: Amazon/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Jeremy Clarkson has broken his silence over the death of one of his beloved farm animals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm, which is back for a third series, follows the former Top Gear presenter as he attempts to run his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.

But fans of the show will be devastated to discover one of Clarkson's most beloved pets - his cow Pepper - has been sent to the abattoir.

He got Pepper in series two after speaking to the daughter of a cattle breeder.

"This is my pet," he said. "Five-year-old Rosie, from the farm we bought her from, said this cow was her favourite.

"She asked: 'Would you look after Pepper for me?' So I said I would."

It was discovered later in the series that Pepper was not pregnant, with a vet suggesting she be sent for meat.

"I'm not eating Pepper, and that’s the end of it," Clarkson said at the time.

The couple got upset after losing two new additions to the farm too.
The couple got upset after losing two new additions to the farm too. Picture: Video screengrab/Amazon

However, in the upcoming series, the former Top Gear presenter faces challenging times and decides to rear pigs.

The move means over half his cows - including Pepper - have to be taken away.

According to the Sun, Clarkson says: "I’m finding today really quite sad. Pepper is going, obviously — what do you think will become of her?"

More tragedy hits the farm when several of Clarkson's pigs die, leaving his girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, in tears.

There are uplifting moments too, when the couple welcome their new farm animals and find out how much money they will bring in.

"The next day, irony of ironies, we get a visit from the butcher," Clarkson said.

"Holy moly! The only words I can think of are ‘Farmer logic’, because all farmers love animals — and then they kill them and sell them."

The butcher replied: "This way you can love them twice."

