Jeremy Clarkson comforts sobbing girlfriend after tragedy strikes Diddly Squat Farm in new series

Jeremy Clarkson was seen comforting his girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, after tragedy stuck Diddly Squat Farm when two piglets died in an emotional scene captured on an episode of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Getty

By Sukhmani Sethi

Jeremy Clarkson was seen comforting his girlfriend, Lisa Hogan, after tragedy stuck Diddly Squat Farm when two piglets died in an emotional scene captured on an episode of Clarkson's Farm.

The documentary, which can be streamed on Amazon's Prime Video service, is back for a third series, following the former Top Gear presenter on his agricultural enterprise, running a farm with adrenalin-filled highs and lows as Clarkson attempts to run the 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.

In a dramatic trailer, Clarkson says that he has decided to start breeding pigs and move away from dairy, but the move is a prelude to the heartbreak ahead.

As the farm welcomes its first litter, Clarkson notices that one of the tiny piglets in an incubator "is as weak as hell," before noticing that it doesn't appear to be moving at all.

Lisa cries out "oh no" as she realises that two of the piglets didn't make it, and begins sobbing. In a tender moment, Clarkson can be seen moving in to comfort her as she holds two of the lifeless piglets in her hands.

The Grand Tour star has opened up about the experience, telling the Sunday Times that he thought having pigs on the farm would provide some “genuine happiness”, but “instead, it was almost unbelievably sad” and that he had "never seen Lisa so upset.” he said.

Clarkson's Farm Season 3 | Official Trailer | Prime Video

“The film crew looked shell-shocked. We had a catastrophically high level of deaths and I was desperately worried we were doing something wrong, but it turned out we weren’t, it was just that pigs are bad mothers – the Sandy and Black particularly so,” he added. “That’s why it’s a rare breed.”

In honour of his new pigs, Clarkson has now changed the nickname of his Oxfordshire farm from Diddly Squat to Piggly Squat, telling the Sunday Times: "Pigs are my favourite animals we’ve had on the farm by a long way”.

Despite some of the more sombre moments in the upcoming series, there are many light-hearted and comical moments, including Clarkson suggesting a competition with farm manager Kaleb Cooper about who could make the most money.

As part of the exciting preview to the new series, the show teases: "Jeremy Clarkson urgently needs to devise creative new ways of making ends meet and hatches a plan to turn a profit from hundreds of acres of unfarmed land – thick woodland and hedgerows that make up half of Diddly Squat.

"This triggers a series of Clarkson-crafted schemes, involving everything from goats and pigs to mushrooms, nettles and deer.