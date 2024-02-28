Jeremy Clarkson brands supercars 'too difficult' after driving new £308k vehicle

By Jasmine Moody

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has made his opinion clear about supercars whilst reviewing his one of his latest vehicles.

Mr Clarkson’s latest car, a £308,000 blue McLaren 750S Spider, has not escaped his criticism, with the presenter pointing out its issues.

The British brand has highlighted the car’s "beautifully engineered" convertible technology, but Jeremy has said it is "too powerful".

Writing in The Times, Jeremy said: "These days I prefer my old Range Rover to any supercar.

Jeremy said the V8 engine is like a "Swiss watch that sounds like a bombed dam". Picture: Alamy

"They’re too difficult to get in and out of, there’s nowhere for the dogs and they’re too powerful.

"Of course, I know what to do if a car’s rear tyres light up and some oversteer happens, but I’m old now and consequently I’m not completely sure I’d have the reflexes to deal with it."

The 750S Spider was the last McLaren to have a V8 engine, which does not compare to the V10 or V12 engines of previous makes, according to the journalist.

The ex-Top Gear presenter compared his driving experience in the Spider to using a Volkswagen Golf, until acceleration, with the supercar being able to increase speeds from zero to 124mph in just 7.3 seconds.

This super speedy acceleration makes "not an especially nice noise", with the journalist saying it is "bowel loosening".

However, he did have some praise for the car, saying it drives "extremely smoothly".

Even with the criticisms, Jeremy did say he will be "sad" when supercars will go, pointing out that electric powertrains will replace internal combustion engines.