Nick Ferrari celebrates 20 years as presenter of LBC’s Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

5 January 2024, 09:34

Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show
Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: Alamy
LBC

By LBC

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Ministers lined up to congratulate Nick on his landmark broadcasting achievement

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari, one of the UK’s most popular, respected and formidable speech broadcasters, is celebrating 20 years as the host of LBC’s multi-award-winning Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, broadcast weekdays from 7am.

This morning’s anniversary programme featured guest appearances and special messages from leaders across the political spectrum, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and many of the former Prime Ministers whom Nick has interviewed and challenged over the past two decades, including Boris Johnson, Theresa May and Gordon Brown.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer takes part in Call Keir, his regular phone-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, where he takes calls from LBC listeners across the UK, at the Global Studios, London. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023.
Over his 20 years at LBC Nick has questioned many politicians, including the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Nick: “Massive congratulations on making it to 20 years. That’s an extraordinary innings. I’ve always loved coming on your show, particularly last year when we took lots of calls from your listeners, which was fun, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be back on your show again, particularly this year of all years, but congratulations, enjoy the day and I’ll see you soon.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who took part in his monthly Call Keir phone-in on Nick’s programme today, said: "Real congratulations, I am really pleased to be on on the day of your anniversary. I can't imagine what it's like to get up at 05:30 every week day for twenty years."

Nick has been at the forefront of major political events over the course of his 20 years at LBC
Nick has been at the forefront of major political events over the course of his 20 years at LBC. Picture: Alamy

After a highly successful career in the national press and television news, Nick Ferrari joined LBC in 2001 and launched the brand-new Nick Ferrari at Breakfast in 2004.

Ten years later, the programme launched nationally, along with LBC, which is now the UK’s number one commercial news talk brand. In the ten years since being a national breakfast programme, Nick has grown his audience by 94%, from 668,000 to 1.3 million weekly listeners, with his audience share growing by a staggering 103%.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May appeared often on Nick's show.
Former Prime Minister Theresa May appeared often on Nick's show. Picture: Alamy

While Nick has been the man behind the mic for the past 20 years, it’s his listeners who take centre stage each weekday morning, debating the issues that matter to them, expressing their opinions and sharing the most personal and often heartfelt stories with someone they have come to trust and, for many, consider to be a friend.

Nick has spoken to thousands of listeners, giving him a first-hand and unique insight into what people across the UK are thinking, feeling and experiencing.

For 20 years, Nick has been a champion of the radio phone-in, putting his listeners in the driving seat to question and challenge those in government and leadership.

Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show
Nick Ferrari celebrates his twentieth anniversary as the host of LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show. Picture: Alamy

In 2013, Nick became part of radio history when Call Clegg launched on his programme – the weekly phone-in with then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, marking the first time that a senior member of government had agreed to be challenged by listeners on air each week.

Other phone-ins soon followed, including Ask Boris, with then Mayor of London Boris Johnson, up to the current Call Keir and Call the Cabinet, where a different senior member of the Cabinet faces the public each time.

Nick questioned Boris Johnson both as Mayor and Prime Minister
Nick questioned Boris Johnson both as Mayor and Prime Minister. Picture: Alamy

Nick has proven to be a straight-talking, tenacious and, at times, tough interviewer and journalist – getting to the heart of an issue and asking the questions that other interviewers don’t.

Over the past two decades, he has interviewed thousands of national and world leaders from the worlds of politics, business and entertainment,

Speaking to Nick Ferrari today, former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg said: "Warmest congratulations on this landmark moment, two decades entertaining, informing, provoking the unsuspecting British public as they listen to your show."

He said it was "no wonder you're a legend in British broadcasting, many congratulations."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Harry Pitman

Two teenage boys arrested for murder after Harry Pitman, 16, stabbed to death on Primrose Hill on New Year's Eve

Breaking
Exclusive
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files

Iranian crowd

Iran mourns those killed in suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

Exclusive
Keir Starmer spoke out on the Post Office issue on Friday

'Get on with it’: Keir Starmer demands victims of Post Office Horizon scandal receive compensation now

Prince Andrew was named 69 times in the Epstein files.

Prince Andrew ‘has no chance’ of working as senior royal after Epstein files - despite his hopes after Giuffre settlement
Candlelight vigil

Teenager kills one pupil and injures five other people in school shooting

Japanese firefighters

Dozens still missing as survivors pulled from rubble after deadly quakes

Andrew has strenuously denied the allegations against him made by Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex-trafficked to Prince Andrew and 'two of the world's most respected politicians'

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius released on parole after 2013 shooting of girlfriend

Oscar Pistorius has been freed from jail after murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius smuggled out of prison on parole, nearly 11 years after murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp

Victoria Atkins has told striking junior doctors that the NHS 'belongs to all of us'

'NHS belongs to all of us, not just you', Health Secretary tells striking junior doctors, as walkout enters third day

North Korea

North Korea conducts artillery drills along disputed sea border

Andrew has been reported to the police after newly released documents made fresh allegations about his relationship to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew reported to police after being named 69 times in Epstein files, with calls for Charles to comment

A party boat sank in the Thames amid widespread flooding

Flooding spreads across Britain: Party boat sinks in Thames amid mass evacuations as rivers Trent and Severn burst banks

APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Israeli defence minister spells out vision for next steps in Gaza

Sudan Talks

General gives ‘unwavering commitment’ to ceasefire as Sudanese war rumbles on

Latest News

See more Latest News

Indonesia Train Crash

At least three people killed in train collision in Java

Prince Andrew will never return to the royal fold, sources have claimed.

Prince Andrew ‘will never return’ to royal fold after Epstein documents as King resolved to oust Duke from Royal Lodge
Sir Keir Starmer has said the Labour party will 'fight fire with fire'.

Starmer vows to ‘fight fire with fire’ in general election against Conservatives after Sunak quelled talk of May poll
The second batch of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein have been released.

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton named in second round of Epstein court documents

The gunman was a student at the Iowa school.

Student gunman, 17, kills child and injures several others in Iowa school shooting

School Shooting Iowa

One pupil killed and five people wounded in shooting at high school in Iowa

Glynis Johns, the actress who played Mrs Banks in the classic 1964 Disney film Mary Poppins, has died aged 100

'Her light shined brightly for 100 years': Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns who played Mrs Banks dies aged 100
The last remaining member of the elite World War 2 SAS 'originals' regiment has died aged 103

Last member of wartime SAS 'originals' Major Mike Sadler dies aged 103

Gibbons (left) and Patten-Walsh (right) have been jailed for terrorism.

Two white supremacists jailed for terrorism offences after targeting Harry and Meghan's son in neo-Nazi podcast
A body has been found during the search for missing Laura Wilkie.

Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal experts have hailed the bombshell release of the unredacted Epstein files as the 'final nail in the coffin' for Prince Andrew

Devastating Epstein files is 'final nail in the coffin' for 'problem' Prince Andrew, experts warn
'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim

'Hands on parents' Kate and William are 'normal mum and dad' who never miss a school event, sources claim
Prince Andrew has been named in court documents relating to Epstein

What does the release of the Epstein documents mean for Prince Andrew?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit