Apple working to fix (un)alarming issue casuing some iPhone users to have an unexpected lie-in

By Jasmine Moody

Apple has assured customers that it is working to fix an alarming issue- or rather an unalarming issue- that is causing some iPhone alarms not to play a sound.

Many of us rely on our smartphones to wake us up, with tech giants such as Apple supplying users with a variety of tunes to ensure we arise from out slumer.

Some may choose an upbeat soundbite, such as by The Seaside, whilst others may prefer a more jarring wake-up call from the Old Car Horn sound.

However, many are now reporting that their iPhone alarms are not going off, causing users to have more sleep than they anticipated.

One person came to TikTok and said that she set "like five alarms" which did not go off.

The malfunction has caused many frustrated people to come onto TikTok to complain that their iPhones made them late.

Apple has now confirmed it is aware of the issue but has yet to say what it thinks is causing it.

The tech company have not advised what their users can do to avoid the issue.

It is also unclear how many people are affected and if the issue only affects certain iPhone models.

The (un)alarming issue was first brought up on NBC's Today Show, which broke the news.

For those losing sleep over the the malfunction, there are some tips to avoid accidentally sleeping in, such as double-checking your alarm and the phone's volume.

Some people have said the iPhone's "attention-aware features" could be the culprit.

When these features are activated, an iPhone can check whether a person is paying attention to it and can automatically take actions - including lowering the volume of audio alerts, such as alarms, if users are not.

This is available on iPhone X models and later, as well as the iPad Pro 12.9-inch, Apple has said.

Other TikTok users have also suggested that if your face is turned towards the screen of the Phone then the features could be activated, causing the alarms to be silenced.

However, this depends on the iPhone's settings.