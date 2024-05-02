Huge electrical storm sweeps UK overnight - as lightning strikes care home and commuters delayed by power cuts

2 May 2024, 09:25 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 09:45

Send us your videos of the thunderstorm at online@lbc.co.uk

Thunderstorms swept the UK overnight.
Thunderstorms swept the UK overnight. Picture: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service/X/Chris Antoniou/ Ricky Boleto

By Jenny Medlicott

Huge storms swept large parts of the UK on Wednesday night, waking up thousands of people in the early hours of the morning and sparking travel disruption.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brits have shared footage online of the spectacular display of lightning over London last night, with bright flashes lighting up the sky and waking people up at 4am.

Commuters have reported travel delays on Thursday morning following power cuts caused by the storms.

National Rail listed a travel delay between Westbury and Castle Cary, warning that services could be diverted until 9am.

It read: “Lightning damaging the electricity supply between Westbury and Castle Cary means some lines are blocked.

“As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed or diverted.”

Minor delays have also been reported on South Western and Great Western railways.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service reported being called out in the middle of the night after a lightning strike damaged the roof on a residential care home in Elmer at 1:44am.

An image shared by the fire service shows the roof of the care home crumbled with bricks scattered across the floor.

Read more: Met Office issues yellow weather warnings as thunderstorms set to hit UK - see full list of areas affected

Read more: Exact date Brits' wind and rain misery to end, as sunshine and warm weather returns after cold snap

The roof of a care home in Elmer, West Sussex was struck by lightning.
The roof of a care home in Elmer, West Sussex was struck by lightning. Picture: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

They also reported a lightning strike at a university building in Chichester at 2:24am, damaging the roof and electrics in the building and forcing students to be relocated while the damage was assessed.

Dozens of social media users complained of being woken up by the resounding thunderclaps and bright flashes in the early hours of the morning.

Many reported having never seen so many strikes of lightning in such a short space of time.

One video shared by Chris Antoniou on X in East Grinstead, West Sussex shows 7 strikes of lightning in just 16 seconds as rain lashes down on the street.

Lightning in East Grinstead, West Sussex

One social media user wrote on X: “I’ve never seen thunder and lightning happen this frequently EVER unless it’s a movie.”

Another wrote: “Crazy lightning tonight near Haywards Heath, West Sussex. Not seen this much in years.”

It comes after the Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings on Wednesday for thunderstorms across large parts of the southeast and southwest of England and southern Wales.

However, the stormy weather is expected to subside later on Thursday and could develop into the warmest day of the year so far, the Met Office has said.

Video: X/rickyboleto

Thunderstorms swept parts of the UK

Lightning struck different areas in the UK.
Lightning struck different areas in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna said: “After a night of storms, the rain will ease in the south of England for a while tomorrow. We could see the skies brightening up in a few places and it will be another warm day. Parts of the South East could even get to 24 degrees and beat today’s temperatures.

“But as the skies brighten and temperatures increase, this could spark a few more thundery showers in the afternoon, so it is likely to still be a bit unsettled and the forecast will be changeable over the next few days.”

Moving towards the Bank Holiday weekend, Mr Petagna said the forecast looked like a “very mixed picture”.

Swathes of the country are expected to experience some rain but temperatures are generally expected to stay warm in the mid to late teens.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jay Blades and his wife Lisa Marie Zbozen have separated.

‘Never cried so much’: Repair Shop star Jay Blades’s wife announces shock split just over year after Barbados wedding

Protesters at UCLA have been detained by police, after a stand-off that lasted many hours

Bear spray fired at riot police as officers clash with pro-Palestinian protesters at US university

Protesters on campus

Police begin removing barricades at pro-Palestinian protesters’ site at UCLA

Bereaved families

South Korean parliament approves independent probe into Halloween crush

Daniel Anjorin was attacked in the sword rampage

Man, 36, appears in court after being charged with murder of boy, 14, in Hainault sword rampage

Fumio Kishida

Japanese PM unveils framework for global regulation of generative AI

Actor Martin Freeman has started eating meat again after 38 years as a vegetarian.

Martin Freeman quits 'processed' vegetarian diet after 38 years and turns back to pork pies and Scotch eggs

The statue

Court upholds Italy’s right to seize important bronze from Getty Museum

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Exclusive
A former serviceman was patrolling the flagship London Greggs shop this morning

‘Ex-Gurkha’ deployed at London’s flagship Greggs as shoplifters brazenly target bakery chain

Demonstrators with Palestinian flag

Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police orders to remain on US campus

Georgian protesters

Georgian parliament cancels session after building damaged during protests

Protesters have surrounded a coach outside a hotel in London reportedly planning to relocate migrants to the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Masked protesters ‘slash tyres’ and form human chain around coach trying to take migrants to Bibby Stockholm barge

Road collapse

Death toll surges after road collapse in southern China

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

China Highway

Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 48 people

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cambodia Explosion

Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

Flowers outside church

Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

Christopher Gregor, 31, is accused of the child abuse death of his son Corey

Disturbing footage of boy, 6, forced to run on treadmill played to court as father accused of killing son with abuse
It's now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax.

Drugs 1000 times stronger than heroin could ruin this summer's music festivals, charities warn
The polls have opened across England

Polls open across England for local elections as new voter ID laws require photo identification at ballot boxes
Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.

Daniel Anjorin's mother screamed 'that's my son' moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault sword rampage
US Abortion

Arizona governor set to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban from 1864

Solomon Islands Election

Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former foreign minister as new prime minister

Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76

Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy dies aged 76 as Jeff Lynne pays tribute to 'remarkable musician'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit