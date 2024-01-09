Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

9 January 2024, 11:02

Nick tells parents of absent school children 'to pick up a book.'

By Ava Warriner

Nick Ferrari believes the rising absenteeism of children in schools has less to do with their emotional wellbeing, but rather is down to ignorant parents who need to 'pick up a thing called a book.'

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Ferrari at Breakfast delivered this monologue after Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said that one in five young people are ''persistently absent from school'' and that ''the scale of this is terrifying.''

She warned Nick Ferrari that this detriment of children's education and is ''damaging their life chances.''

Nick asked: ''Are you honestly telling me that north of 1.5 million have all got issues like that?''

''No they haven't. I'll tell you what they have got. They've got lazy, irresponsible parents who don't know the value of education...

''...Who need to just stop and think, and possibly pick up a book if they've ever even seen one in their life and read about how, in other parts of the world, parents are crying out for some kind of education, something that we take completely for granted here.''

It comes after a new report was released by The Centre for Social Justice stating that certain parents do not believe their children need to be attending school full-time.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Bridget Phillipson

Labour has since made a pledge to directly tackle the crisis before any rival policy announcements the government may issue this week.

Bridget Phillipson told LBC: ''It's for the government to step in and provide extra help in the areas where they [parents] are struggling, and that's what I'll be setting out later today as part of Labour's plan.''

Challenging this, Nick continued: ''Alright, we might need to work with one or two parents, but no one, no parent worth his, her or their soul should need to be told or encouraged to take your child to school.''

Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Met Police, hit out at the number of charges brought against officers who have pursued suspected criminals and in some cased used force.

Top UK cop slams 'too low' bar for probes into officers' use of force hitting out at 'unfair system'
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'
Nick Ferrari

The Royal Family isn’t on the brink of collapse - it’s as safe as it’s always been, writes Nick Ferrari
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis

