Average plastic bottle of water contains 240,000 nanoplastics particles, study finds

9 January 2024, 08:16 | Updated: 9 January 2024, 08:18

A new study found the average litre of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of nanoplastics
A new study found the average litre of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of nanoplastics. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The average plastic water bottle contains hundreds of thousands of tiny particles of plastic, far more than previously thought, according to new research.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A team of US scientists have discovered an average of 240,000 tiny particles - nanoplastics - in every litre of bottled water they tested.

Tap water contains an average of 5.5 particles per litre.

The nanoplastics found by this study are much smaller than microplastics previously detected in bottled water, and scientists fear the smaller particles can accumulate in people’s vital organs - with unknown implications for health.

Read more: Former Post Office boss clings to CBE as plans drawn up to fast-track appeals for wrongly convicted postmasters

Read more: Councils set to spend over £2bn housing homeless families this year

One common type found of nanoparticle was polyethylene terephthalate or PET.

Study co-author Professor Beizhan Yan, an environmental chemist at Columbia, said: “This was not surprising, since that is what many water bottles are made of.

“PET is also used for bottled sodas, sports drinks, and products such as ketchup and mayonnaise.

“It probably gets into the water as bits slough off when the bottle is squeezed or gets exposed to heat.”

The other common plastics found included polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and polymethyl methacrylate, all of which are used in various industrial processes.

The researchers looked at three unnamed US brands of bottled water and found tens to hundreds of times more nanoplastic particles than microplastics.

They counted between 110,000 and 370,000 particles per litre.

Professor Yan said: “I will avoid bottled waters.”

More than 70 per cent of people in Britain are already using refillable bottles rather than single-use plastic ones, according to the Refill campaign run by the environmental group City to Sea.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

New legislation is set to outlaw the dog meat industry.

‘It’s history in the making’: South Korea passes law banning centuries-old dog meat industry

APTOPIX Oregon Emergency Landing

Alaska Airlines’ decision not to ground Boeing jet comes under scrutiny

Moon-Landing

Moon landing attempt appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak

Mel Stride discusses with Nick Ferrari the aims of the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal

Fujitsu will 'quite possibly' be 'on the hook' for compensation for victims of Post Office Horizon scandal, minister says
Exclusive
Miracle has been in a hotel room for eight months after being evicted from his bedsit

Councils set to spend over £2bn housing homeless families this year

South Korea Dog Meat

South Korean parliament endorses landmark legislation banning dog meat industry

James Atkinson

University graduate died after eating two bites of pizza ordered from Deliveroo, inquest hears

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks to an audience during a 'PM Connect' event in Accrington

Sunak 'overruled plans to close dozens more migrant hotels' due to 'lack of confidence in Rwanda plan'

Bangladesh Election

UK and US say Bangladesh elections extending prime minister’s rule not credible

The plane had had three warnings

Alaska Airlines finds 'loose bolts' on more Boeing 737s after plane suffers mid-air blow out

Britain could be in for more snow this week and into next

Britain braces for more snow as temperatures plummet to -9C and Met Office issues fresh ice warning

Fort Worth Explosion

Explosion at historic Texas hotel injures 21 and scatters debris in Fort Worth

Dangerous mass killer Anders Breivik is suing the Norwegian government ove is prison isolation

Inside the prison where mass murderer Anders Breivik is kept as he sues Norway in bid to end isolation

Webley had dated Lotto winner Jane Park

Woman, 33, arrested after EuroMillions winner Jane Park's ex shot dead celebrating New Year at local pub

An explosion at a Texas hotel in Fort Worth littered streets with building debris and injured 11 people

At least 10 injured after explosion at Texas hotel as police declare 'major incident'

Ministers are drawing up plans to hasten the clearing of the names of hundreds subpostmasters

Former Post Office boss clings to CBE as plans drawn up to fast-track appeals for wrongly convicted postmasters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fort Worth Explosion

Texas hotel explosion injures 11 and scatters debris across central Fort Worth

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

James Morrison 'cancels all work commitments and new music' after wife Gill Catchpole's sudden death
Emergency Landing

United Airlines found loose bolts on part of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners

Italy Fascist Salute

Investigation demanded after hundreds give fascist salute at Rome rally

JPR Williams has died

Wales and British and Irish Lions legend JPR Williams dies aged 74

Barclays has axed 5,000 jobs

Barclays axes 5,000 jobs worldwide in bid to cut costs for 2024

Andy Burnham has called for action on the Post Office scandal

Andy Burnham calls for Post Office to lose prosecution power after Horizon Scandal as he slams 'pattern of injustice'
Maddy Cusack died before the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Newcastle United

Footballer Maddy Cusack was branded a 'psycho' by Sheffield United coach, family claims

Judge Attacked-Las Vegas

Defendant who attacked judge in wild courtroom video jailed in unrelated case

France David Bowie

Paris names street after David Bowie in celebration of music star’s legacy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit