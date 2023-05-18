Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'not contacted by royal family' after 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

Prince Harry’s spokesman said the couple were in a “relentless pursuit” by paparazzi that lasted over two hours. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been contacted by the royal family after claiming to have been involved in a "near-catastrophic" car chase in New York.

The couple are said to have been left "extremely upset and shaken" after being chased by around six ‘blacked out’ vehicles, according to reports in the US.

As of 10pm on Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had not been contacted as the veracity of their account comes under fire.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment.

The couple left the award show in an SUV, but at some stage during the chase switched to a New York Taxi.

New York police tried to outwit the pursuing photographers by driving in a different direction to the cab.

According to the New York Post's Page Six, a source claimed one cameraman hit a car, while another almost ran over a NYPD officer, during the “near-fatal” chase.

Harry was pictured using his phone to film the group as they were pursued. His security detail also gathered evidence, it is understood.

Megan Markle receives Ms. Foundation's Woman of Vision Award in New York. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved."

Meghan and Harry had not been contacted by the royal family at 10pm yesterday. Picture: Getty

New York’s Mayor Eric Adams said the photographers’ behaviour was ‘reckless and irresponsible.’

"I think all of us, I don't think there's many of us, who don't recall how his mom died. And it would be horrific to lose an innocent bystander during a chase like this and something to have happened to them as well," Adams said.

"So I think we have to be extremely responsible. I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible,” he said.

But the veracity of their version of events have been questioned, with a taxi driver who picked up Harry and Meghan Markle saying “it wasn’t like a car chase in a movie”.

The Washington Post tracked down taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh who picked up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said: "I don’t think I would call it a chase.

"I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie.

"They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York - it’s safe."