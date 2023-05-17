I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond

I'm not sure what paparazzi would gain by following Harry and Meghan, says Jennie Bond. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The paparazzi would not have much to gain by following Harry and Meghan in a car, royal commentator Jennie Bond has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan's mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in New York after an award show in the city, a spokesman for Prince Harry said.

The couple are said to have been left "extremely upset and shaken" after being chased by around six 'blacked out' vehicles.

Speaking about the incident, Ms Bond told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "I don't understand because they'd just been at a big glitzy awards ceremony.

"They'd posed for pictures on the red carpet. There had been so many images taken of them as they arrived, as they left and during the awards ceremony.

"They'd put themselves out there on the public stage and yet paparazzi want to snatch a picture of them in the back of a car? Taken at speed?

"Who is going to buy that? Nobody will buy it when they have wonderful pictures of them."

Royal commentator Jennie Bond on Sussexes' car chase

Ms Bond also said: "I think the red mist would have come down on Harry.

"We need to know what happened. He had security – we saw him arriving and leaving with his wife and mother in a big black suv.

"There was a back-up car as far as I could see. They had security all around them when they arrived and when they left.

"So what do these security guys do? If it was really so awful Harry surely shouldn't have placed his wife and mother-in-law in further danger by allowing a chase to take place.

"For goodness' sake, just get out of the car, say, 'Here you are, take your shots,' and carry on."