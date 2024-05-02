Polls open across England for local elections as new voter ID laws require photo identification at ballot boxes

2 May 2024, 07:28

The polls have opened across England
The polls have opened across England. Picture: Alamy
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Britain's voters are heading to the polls today as a nationwide series of local elections gets underway, accompanied by a parliamentary by-election.

Over 2,600 council seats across 107 local authorities in England are up for grabs, along with 10 high-profile mayoral races in major cities and regional authorities. Londoners will also elect 25 Assembly members.

Separately, 37 police and crime commissioner roles will be decided upon across England and Wales through today's balloting.

But the Blackpool South constituency has garnered particular attention, as a new Member of Parliament will be chosen, following the resignation of former Conservative Scott Benton, in a by-election, closely watched for broader national implications.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm this evening. As long as voters are in the queue by the closing time, they can exercise their democratic right to vote.

There are no elections in Scotland or Northern Ireland.

However, a new legal requirement mandates that voters present an approved form of photo identification - there are 22 accepted types.

Explained: Everything you need to know about photo ID to vote in the local elections

To be eligible to vote, you must be aged 18 or above, and either a British, Irish, EU, or qualifying Commonwealth citizen who is a registered voter.

Vote counting will commence shortly after polls close tonight, with LBC and LBC News providing comprehensive, up-to-the-minute coverage as results pour in from every corner of the country with an Election Night special hosted by Shelagh Fogarty and Iain Dale.

Results will continue to arrive throughout Friday and over the weekend, with the last due on Sunday afternoon.

Mayoral results - including those in Greater London, West Midlands and Greater Manchester - will be announced on Friday and Saturday.

London Assembly election declarations will also come through on Saturday. And the winner of the Blackpool South by-election is expected to be announced early on Friday.

