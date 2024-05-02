Exclusive

Drugs 1000 times stronger than heroin could ruin this summer's music festivals, charities warn

2 May 2024, 07:31 | Updated: 2 May 2024, 08:21

It's now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax.
It's now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax. Picture: Alamy
  • Written and Reported by: Connor Hand, Bronwen Weatherby, Chris Chambers and Tomos Rogers

Music festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds could be plagued by synthetic opioids up to 1000 times stronger than heroin, LBC has been warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is believed that the global supply constraints on heroin is fuelling demand for ultra-potent narcotics like nitazines, an illegal man-made opioid often imported from Chinese labs.

One senior policing source has even suggested to LBC that the supply of heroin in the UK could be completely exhausted within a year, with nitazenes filling the vacuum.

Initially detected in heroin supplies, it is now believed nitazenes could be present in the wider drugs market, including in counterfeit versions of pills such as Xanax and Valium, ketamine and cocaine.

Professor Harry Sumnall, an expert in substance abuse at Liverpool John Moores University, explained that organised crime groups are turning to the “next best thing”, as the supply of opium from Afghanistan diminishes.

“A couple of years ago, the Taliban banned the production of opium as part of its wider political agenda…" he said.

"There's a demand for opioid drugs [and] if heroin is not there, then organised crime groups will probably move to the next best thing, and this is going to include synthetic opioids like nitazenes.

“Nitazenes are very, very potent - maybe 500-1000 times more potent than heroin, for example - and that means that a very small amount can cause quite serious effects.”

Read more: Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Read more: Former Met police officer who carried out 13 rapes and told one victim he was "the devil" jailed for life

Music festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds could be plagued by synthetic opioids
Music festivals such as Glastonbury, Reading and Leeds could be plagued by synthetic opioids. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, a major incident was declared in Westward Ho!, north Devon, after two people died from what police called an “unusual batch” of heroin. It has not been confirmed whether it contained nitazenes or other forms of synthetic opioids.

However, it is believed that in the last year alone, 150 people in the UK have lost their lives due to nitazenes.

And there are fears that the increasing prevalence of nitazines could lead to a surge in overdoses and drug-related deaths.

Danielle, a drug user from Burnley, opened up about the human cost she believed was being caused by synthetic opioids.

“I know a lot of people who’ve died from it," she said. "In the last six weeks, there’s been about eight deaths, and that’s either from heroin or taking ketamine - because it’s all cut with nitazenes.

“People who’ve been doing [heroin] for years are having one hit and going over… two of my good mates have died lately.”

However, it is not just the welfare of consistent Class A drug users that is of concern to charities and medical professionals.

Director of operations at Bristol Drugs Project, Lydia Plant, expressed particular concern about this summer’s festival season, suggesting that the rising presence of synthetic opioids across the drug supply could result in trouble for recreational drug users.

Ms Plant said: “This would be the first summer that we’ll potentially see nitazenes in the wider drugs market… [including in] Codeine tablets, ‘Benzos’ like Xanax or Valium, THC vapes [and] ketamine.”

“We are really worried, and so are colleagues in drug charities across the country, because we’ve already seen the impact nitazenes have had on people who use heroin, and [it's] been really devastating to lose so many people to an avoidable death.”

Ms Plant’s concerns are echoed by CEO of Kaleidoscope, Martin Blakebrough, who added that drugs testing facilities should be fully funded to operate at such events.

“The problem is if you have people who are inexperienced drug users not at all aware of nitazenes going to a festival and their drug is split with nitazenes," he said.

“That could be absolutely deadly unless we get organisations like the Loop Testing [a charity which is able to test drugs at festivals to see what they could be cut with] for those drugs in those locations.”

The risks posed by nitazenes have been recognised by police forces across the UK.

Chief Superintendent Gareth Williams, who leads the British Transport Police’s County Lines operation, confirmed that synthetic opioids have become a “huge concern” for police.

“We’re about keeping the public safe so the prevalence of synthetic opioids is a massive risk to us. It will claim lives in the UK and it’s something we need to tackle head on,” Mr Williams said.

Responding to LBC’s findings, the National Crime Agency’s Deputy Director Charles Yates said: “The NCA, working closely with policing, Border Force and other international partners is ensuring that all lines of enquiry are prioritised and vigorously pursued to stem any supply of nitazenes to and within the UK.

“Since June 2023, we have seen an increase in the prevalence of synthetic opioids/nitazenes in the UK. However, based on forensic analysis the vast majority of heroin seized has not been fortified with nitazenes and continues to feature typical adulterants.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Any death from an illegal drugs overdose is an avoidable tragedy, and we are committed to combating the trade and use of illegal drugs.

“We are highly alert to the threat from synthetic drugs and have established a cross-government taskforce to co-ordinate our response to the risk from synthetic opioids, including nitazenes, to the UK.

“Our drug strategy is focused on tackling the supply of illicit drugs through relentless policing action, and we are investing £532 million to build a world-class system of treatment and recovery to turn people's lives around and prevent crime.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thunderstorms swept the UK overnight.

Huge electrical storm sweeps UK overnight - as lightning strikes care home and commuters delayed by power cuts

Disunited Methodists

United Methodists in US repeal longstanding ban on LGBT clergy

China Highway

Highway collapse in southern China kills at least 48 people

Cambodia Explosion

Deadly explosion at Cambodian military base was an accident, ministers say

Flowers outside church

Teenager on terror charges after stabbings at Sydney church denied bail

Clarkson's Farm series 3 will be released on May 3.

Jeremy Clarkson breaks silence on death of his beloved pet on Diddly Squat Farm

Christopher Gregor, 31, is accused of the child abuse death of his son Corey

Disturbing footage of boy, 6, forced to run on treadmill played to court as father accused of killing son with abuse

The polls have opened across England

Polls open across England for local elections as new voter ID laws require photo identification at ballot boxes

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died on Tuesday as he walked to school in the suburban area of Hainault.

Daniel Anjorin's mother screamed 'that's my son' moments after he was stabbed to death in Hainault sword rampage

US Abortion

Arizona governor set to sign repeal of near-total abortion ban from 1864

Solomon Islands Election

Solomon Islands lawmakers elect former foreign minister as new prime minister

Richard Tandy has died at the age of 76

Electric Light Orchestra keyboardist Richard Tandy dies aged 76 as Jeff Lynne pays tribute to 'remarkable musician'

The Manchester shows from the GUTS World Tour have been postponed

Olivia Rodrigo concerts postponed in Manchester in ongoing fiasco for crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live Arena

APTOPIX Election 2024 Trump

Trump calls judge ‘crooked’ after he was warned of jail if he violates gag order

New York City police enter an upper floor of Columbia University's Hamilton Hall

Police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University

The Prime Minister has backed the campaign

Rishi Sunak backs campaign for Nottingham attack victim Grace O'Malley-Kumar to be given George Cross

Latest News

See more Latest News

Abortion Arizona

Arizona votes to undo near-total abortion ban from 1864

Trump Media Lawsuit

Trump awarded 36 million more Trump Media shares worth £1.4 billion

Sexual-Misconduct-Harvey-Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein appears in court after New York rape conviction overturned

Many are now reporting that their iPhone alarms are not going off, causing the users to have more sleep than they anticipated.

Apple working to fix (un)alarming issue casuing some iPhone users to have an unexpected lie-in
Disney World-Bush Paintings

George W Bush’s portraits of veterans heading to Disney World

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in Hainault yesterday

Man charged with murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in Hainault sword attack

Shooter Wisconsin School

Authorities in Wisconsin say gunman ‘neutralised’ outside school

The Co-op Live arena has postponed what was supposed to be its opening concert

Manchester's crisis-hit £365 million Co-op Live venue cancels another debut show AGAIN minutes before gig due to start
Norway Knife Attack

Man stabbed in knife attack in central Oslo

Israel Palestinians

Hamas leaders say response to ceasefire proposal could come on Thursday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Princess Kate and Prince William on their wedding day 13 years ago

Kate and William share touching new photo as they celebrate wedding anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit