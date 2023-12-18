'Build a big wall?!': Nick Ferrari left baffled at caller's idea for solving 'overwhelming illegal migration'

18 December 2023, 09:44 | Updated: 18 December 2023, 09:45

Caller John insists that the UK needs to build a wall to protect itself from migrants

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Another caller thinks he's solved the issue of growing illegal migration leaving Nick Ferrari baffled.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, caller John warned migration, both legal and illegal, was "out of control."

"I think migrants love this out of-control migration illegal and legal because they can use it as cover," when Nick pressed him on this John said it was "Cover for just coming to the country."

The caller said migration, both legal and illegal were "out of control" warning both the UK and Europe would be "overhwelmed."

"But it's out of control. And obviously, the government has lost control of that. And I mean, it's the legal and legal are both out of control. I mean, obviously, it's the government's fault.

"But Rishi Sunak is right, Europe is going to be overwhelmed, it is going to get worse, much worse, because of the internet, social media, globalisation, it's going to get much worse."

This is when John came up with his idea for stopping illegal migration.

"Build a big wall? You don't literally mean a big wall?"

He replied: "We build a big wall and more draconian policy."

An incredulous Nick Ferrari asked him what he meant by this.

John replied that more "draconian policies" were needed to stop the increasingly worsening levels of illegal migration.

"That's the realistic thing. You're not going to stop it easily. It doesn't matter how many laws you pass, they're going to, it's going to get worse, much worse, and you have to have draconian policies to stop it."

The conversation comes after Rishi Sunak warned migrants threaten to “overwhelm” countries including the UK unless radical action is taken – as he vowed to push for reforms to the global rules on refugees.

Matthew Wright has a heated conversation with Deputy PM Oliver Dowden regarding immigration

The Prime Minister used a gathering of Italian conservatives and right-wingers in Rome to issue a stark warning of the threat posed by illegal migration as he suggested that changes to global refugee rules might be needed.

The comments, to members of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, raised questions once again about the type of language used by top Conservatives to describe migrants.

In October, former home secretary Suella Braverman drew criticism after she warned that a "hurricane" of mass migration is coming.

Appearing on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Oliver Dowden defended the Prime Minister.

He said: "I think the Prime Minister is absolutely right to issue this warning, and indeed it's not just a warning, it's something that we have seen elsewhere - we have seen the weaponisation of migration, for example, in the conduct of Belarus in relation to Poland, there's been warnings from Finland in respect of the conduct of Russia.

"There's a broader point here, which is that we do have to reassure people that we have got control of our borders and we cannot have this unsustainable situation where we're enriching people smugglers - the worst people on the earth."

Mr Sunak's trip to Rome, where he received a warm welcome from Ms Meloni, came in a week in which ministers moved a step forward in efforts to revive the Rwanda scheme, declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Despite speculation of a major rebellion by Tory MPs, the Prime Minister comfortably won a key Commons vote on legislation designed to insulate the scheme from legal challenges.

Mr Dowden echoed other ministers in indicating that the Government could be open to compromise over amendments during the upcoming parliamentary stages.

He said: "We will listen to our colleagues about how we can improve this legislation, of course we will.

"I think this is a good piece of legislation that does the job, which is about ensuring that we control migration."

Mr Dowden added: "Of course, we don't rule out amendments and, of course, we will engage with that - that's what happens with any piece of parliamentary legislation.

"What I would say, though, is that the Prime Minister is a pretty rigorous person, he's looked through this very carefully, turned it upside down, shaken it around, he's pretty sure this is the best thing we can get.

"But, of course, if there are other ways of improving it, we'll be open to doing that."

For too long politicians from both parties have treated sport as an afterthought. When will Westminster get the message?

For too long politicians from both parties have treated sport as an afterthought. When will Westminster get the message?

The Schools Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Schools Minister says guidance on transgender pupils will be published 'soon' as 'we need to get it right'

Therese Coffey

‘If we don’t put this bill forward, there won’t be another bill', says Tory MP Therese Coffey ahead of Rwanda vote

The minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari at Breakfast

'On Tuesday he loves the policy, 24 hours later he quits over it': Nick Ferrari grills minister over Jenrick's resignation
Exclusive
'Why does the word Conservative not appear on your posters?' Susan Hall grilled

Susan Hall claims she is 'being naughty' by leaving the word 'Conservative' off her Mayoral campaign material

Exclusive
Susan Hall has doubled down on claims she was pickpocketed on the Tube

'Can you be trusted with London?' Susan Hall refuses to apologise as she stands by Tube 'pickpocketing' claims

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation

The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari

Security Minister agrees Home Office losing 17,000 asylum seekers is an 'absolute shambles'

Caller Sol speaks to Nick Ferrari from Jerusalem.

Caller describes terrifying moment he heard gunshots as two Palestinian attackers open fire in Jerusalem

Israel and Hamas have started a four-day truce

'We won't live with Hamas': Fragile four-day truce between Israel and Hamas is 'just a pause', insists Netanyahu adviser

Treasury Minister Gareth Davies confirms that there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

'We've always stood by pensioners;' Minister confirms there are 'no plans' to change winter fuel payments

Sunak will quit even if the election loss is not as bad as feared, Kwasi Kwarteng has told LBC

Rishi Sunak will go even if Tories lose election narrowly but Braverman has no hope of taking over, Kwasi Kwarteng says

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

David Cameron's return to government signals 'the grown ups are back in the building' Clare Foges tells LBC

Exclusive
The education minister has said he respects the police's operational independence.

‘I’ve always respected the operational independence of the police’, education minister says amid Braverman ‘bias’ row

The Culture Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Sports Secretary caught offside by Nick Ferrari as she can't name Rugby adviser she's met with twice in last few months

Hamas are booby trapping nurseries, an IDF spokesperson has said as forces close in on Gaza

Hamas leaving booby traps in nurseries as it departs, says IDF spokesperson

Mum criticises DofE and Education Secretary for handling of RAAC crisis.

'I am seethingly angry': Mum vents frustrations amid 'shambolic' handling of RAAC crisis

Body cameras will not be offered to Asda staff, Lord Rose has said.

No body worn cameras for Asda staff, says Lord Stuart Rose

Gails Chairman Luke Johnson tells Jick Ferrari that shoplifting is 'barbaric'.

'I don't believe anybody has to steal to survive': Gail's chairman gives his views amid shoplifting epidemic
Andy Burnham on ticket office closures

'U-turn' required to halt rail ticket office closures, demands Greater Manchester Mayor

From Train Strikes to Poisoned Water - A Country in Disarray

Brits endure headache after headache amid transport failure, decrepit schools, poisoned water and doctors strikes
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

