'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

16 February 2023, 15:57 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 16:18

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

This caller is "aghast" that Lancashire Police revealed Nicola Bulley's vulnerabilities, saying "it's indicative of the attitude of policing towards women".

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty she was "aghast" at the police after they revealed Ms. Bulley had been struggling with alcohol and the menopause before her disappearance.

It comes after Lancashire Police were criticised for revealing the mother-of-two's problems and diving specialist Peter Faulding said the scope of his own investigation – in parallel to officers' – would have been changed with that information.

She said: "Did they not stop to think, about the repercussions on her children and her husband and the rest of her family of this going public and being open for discussion in the public domain?

"You know, it's no one's business - but to me, it goes deeper than this because to me I see it that they're in a way victim blaming."

READ MORE: Nicola Bulley theories: What do police think happened in missing mum case

Police search for Nicola Bulley
Police search for Nicola Bulley. Picture: Lbc/Alamy

READ MORE: Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

Mr. Faulding, CEO of search firm Specialist Group International, scanned the river near to the bench where Ms Bulley is thought to have entered the water on the morning of January 27 in St Michael's on Wyre.

But he finished his search, which included a boat and a sonar device, after saying she was not in the water.

Police said on Thursday: "Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with menopause, and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months."

Peter Faulding speaks to the media in St Michael's on Wyre
Peter Faulding speaks to the media in St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Lbc/Alamy

The caller continued to say: "If it was a man they wouldn't be able to say it was the menopause...you know why would they say that?"

Shelagh went on to say that she'd been "racking my [her] brain" around what revealing the mother-of-two's problems adds to the investigation.

Concluding, she said: "I just don't think it does."

The caller responded: "No, it doesn't Shelagh. To me, it's indicative of the attitude of policing towards women."

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

Attack on black schoolgirl in Surrey

There is a danger in assuming attack on black schoolgirl is not about race, says Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty

Frustrated social worker brands govt's newly announced family hubs scheme 'shameful'

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions

Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son

Shelagh Fogarty: ex nurse says "we should have never had the right to strike"

Ex-nurse insists NHS should never have the right to strike

Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills

Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty argues Gareth Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

Shelagh Fogarty argues Southgate shouldn't let racism concern influence penalty picks

'I'd have been tempted to boo': Shelagh Fogarty compares Jubilee-booing of Boris to former politicians

'I'd have been tempted': Shelagh Fogarty compares booing of Boris to ex-politicians

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans, that's who we are

Andrew Marr: We are all Elizabethans

Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him

Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies

Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris

Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Nurses to stage 48-hour walkout which will include A&E workers as dispute over pay and staff escalates
Peter Maher, 61, has been jailed for life for murdering his wife Jeanna (R) in a "brutal" hammer attack in Glasgow.

Man, 61, jailed for life after murdering wife in 'cruel and sadistic' hammer attack

Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'Do we arrest rappers for their lyrics?’ Andrew Tate’s lawyer says his views on women are part of ‘satirical persona'
Police have come under fire for their release of information about Nicola Bulley

'Destroying her reputation': Lancashire Police slammed for Nicola Bulley for releasing Nicola Bulley's personal details
review

Visitor moans Lake District mountain 'too hilly' as unhappy tourists complain about its lack of facilities
Viewers were left stunned after watching a blind 13-year-old girl perform a flawless rendition of a Chopin piece on the piano at a Birmingham train station.

Watch amazing moment blind 13-year-old girl stuns audience with flawless performance of Chopin classic