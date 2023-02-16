Nicola Bulley theories: What do police think happened in missing mum case?

16 February 2023, 12:15

Nicola Bulley missing person poster alongside police
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27 2023. Picture: Alamy

The missing mum of two disappeared on January 27 without a trace, but what has happened to her? Here's the theories and latest evidence Lancashire police are working from.

Nicola Bulley, a missing mother of two, vanished while walking her dog along the River Wye in the village of St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire.

Now, nearly three weeks on, police are no closer to identifying where the missing 45 year old woman could be as they continue their search in the area and nearby towns.

So what are the theories on what happened to Ms Bulley? What are the latest pieces of evidence that police are following?

Read more: Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

Read more: 'Surprising and unusual' cops revealed Nicola Bulley's 'significant alcohol issues' and difficulty with menopause

Here's the latest leads in the heartbreaking Nicola Bulley case including a "stained" glove and a "tatty' red van.

Police search for missing Nicola Bulley in the river
Nicola Bulley: Police focus on the theory she fell into the river. Picture: Alamy

Nicola Bulley a 'high-risk missing person'

Police have stepped forward and revealed the mother of two has been considered a 'high-risk missing person' since the beginning of the investigation.

Det Supt Rebecca Smith has detailed this is because of a "number of specific vulnerabilities" including "some significant issues with alcohol" and "ongoing struggles with the menopause".

The police have been criticised for releasing this information as some question the relevance it has to the case overall.

Is Nicola Bulley in the river?

From the beginning, detectives remain set on the theory that she fell into the river. They are treating the case as a missing person inquiry and do not believe it was suspicious.

Original searches of the river, including with a secondary search team, failed to find anything, however, searches are now extended downstream and to the sea opening.

Supt Rebecca Smith said they've found no "criminal aspect or third party involvement" evidence so far. However, they insist they remain "open minded".

Nicola Bulley left the area of her own accord

Police have confirmed they're working off three theories, their main one being she's in the river but also, that she could have left the area voluntarily.

There are a few routes out of the area which aren't covered via CCTV meaning she could have left without being seen.

Detective Smith has said they have a dedicated team of 40 detectives looking through hundreds of hours of footage and they have so far found zero evidence that she left the area.

Was a third party involved?

The third and final theory is that a third party was involved although, no evidence has suggested this so far.

Assistant chief constable Peter Lawson said in a press conference: "I would emphasise that it remains the case there is no evidence to indicate a criminal aspect or third party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance."

Police find a stained glove

According to the The Sun, a "stained" blue ski was discovered in the field where Nicola Bulley was last seen.

It doesn't belong to the missing mortgage advisor but police are keeping it on file.

'Tatty' red van

In the latest leads from police, they're trying to trace the owner of a "tatty-looking" red van which was parked close to where she was vanished.

A passerby is responsible for reporting the vehicle along with another witness, according to The Sun.

Lancashire Police confirmed it was making efforts to identify the owner but insisted there was no reason to suspect it is anything other than one of many hundreds of vehicles in the area that morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.

Two armed brothers robbed Epping jewellers disguised as old men with 'extremely life-like' latex masks

Zelensky addresses Norwegian parliament

Norway to donate £6bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years

storm

Britain to be battered by 75mph winds this weekend as Storm Otto roars in

Jasper Kraus was killed in April 2021 when he was attacked by his chicken

Animal-loving grandfather died as he whispered 'rooster' after violent chicken bites leg at Irish home, inquest hears

Russian missile strike aftermath

Targets across Ukraine hit as Russia launches fresh missile attack

Earthquake devastation in Aleppo

Earthquake death toll in Syria likely to rise, says UN humanitarian chief

Berlin International Film Festival

Volodymyr Zelensky to address opening of Berlin International Film Festival

lpbster

Millionaire sacks nanny for demanding money after injury from cooking lobster

Duffy was arrested and fined

YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'

Xi Jinping and Ebrahim Raisi

China and Iran urge Afghanistan to end work and education restrictions on women

Western Australia wants 31,000 British workers

Australia 'to steal' tens of thousands of British workers with offer of high wages, low bills and good healthcare

Meghan is being sued for alleged defamation by her half-sister Samantha

Markle v Markle: Meghan's sister accuses her of defamation 'so she could cover up fabricated rags-to-riches story'

estate

Man charged with animal cruelty after 40 dead cats found on London estate

Shia pilgrims in Baghdad

Pilgrims mark death of revered Muslim imam with Baghdad procession

Peter Faulding (top right) said his investigation would have been different if the newly-released information had been given to him earlier

Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

Rail operators

Cheaper train fares on Mondays and Fridays to tempt commuters back to the office

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kent University has been slammed for its 'woke' language guidelines

University slammed for telling students not to say 'Christian name' or 'surname' because terms could cause offence
Ms Bulley's recent problems have been revealed by police

'Surprising and unusual' cops revealed Nicola Bulley's 'significant alcohol issues' and difficulty with menopause
Neil Graham

Trainee mechanic, 17, dies after being crushed by a tractor during a work placement on a farm
Demilitarised zone between the Koreas

South Korea reverts to calling the North ‘our enemy’ in latest defence report

House demolition

Israeli forces demolish house of man who launched terror attack

Chris O'Shea, CEO of Centrica

British Gas owner's profits triple to £3.3billion amid 'challenging environment for customers and communities'
Footage shows a black plume of smoke coming from the crash

Two dead after Black Hawk US military helicopter crashes in huge fireball

Scott Lannister

Sadist accused of raping and beating male and female 'house pets' in dog collars says he 'enjoys dominating someone'
APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

China blasts ‘malicious’ US over response to balloon incursion

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

Woman filmed performing sex act with Joe Westerman has been sacked, rugby star's wife says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit