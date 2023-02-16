'Surprising and unusual' cops revealed Nicola Bulley's 'significant alcohol issues' and difficulty with menopause

16 February 2023, 09:01 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 09:27

Ms Bulley's recent problems have been revealed by police
Ms Bulley's recent problems have been revealed by police. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Will Taylor

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has said she is "surprised" Lancashire Police revealed Nicola Bulley's struggles with alcohol and menopause and described the move as "unusual".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The missing mother-of-two - who vanished nearly three weeks ago - had been suffering with "significant" alcohol issues in the months before her disappearance, brought on by her "ongoing struggles with the menopause", police said on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Lancashire Police said Ms Bulley is being treated as a "high-risk" missing person with "specific vulnerabilities", but originally refused to elaborate further before revealing the 45-year-old mortgage adviser's difficulties.

Labour Ms Cooper told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "I was very surprised and I don't understand the reasons for it.

"I wouldn't want to comment further without knowing the decisions Lancashire Police have taken, and I know they are dealing with a complex case and they've had lots of social media speculation around it.

"But it was a very unusual thing to do, so it does obviously raise some significant concerns.

"I think, look, the most important thing to do is to support Nicola's family and to support the continuing investigation into what has happened."

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Nicola’s family continue to be our absolute focus and our thoughts remain with them.

"We have specially trained officers who continue to support them and update them daily. We have described how Nicola had some vulnerabilities at the time she went missing and we just wanted to expand on that a little.

"Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

Nicola Bulley celebrating her 45th birthday last year
Nicola Bulley celebrating her 45th birthday last year. Picture: Facebook

"This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10th.

"No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated."

Read more: 'Stained' glove found in hunt for missing Nicola Bulley yards from where she vanished

Read more: Nicola Bulley's partner pleads with Mercedes to track missing mum-of-two's car keys

Read more: Two arrested after 'offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to councillor amid slew of late-night 'mystery calls'

Referring to Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell, she told a press conference: "It's normal in any missing person investigation that you obviously gather as much information at an early stage about the person in question, which is no different and we did that with Paul.

"I'm not going to go into the details of those individual vulnerabilities. I've asked you to respect the family, who are going through unimaginable pain and distress at this moment.

"But those vulnerabilities based our decision-making in terms of grading Nicola as high risk and have continued to form part of my investigation throughout."

Asked if she hoped to find her alive, Det Supt Smith said: "I hope with all my heart that we find Nicola Bulley alive more than anything."

It comes after diving specialist Peter Faulding told LBC Nicola Bulley's family confirmed to him that she had no underlying issues, despite today's admission by police.

Peter Faulding joined police in the search for Nicola Bulley
Peter Faulding joined police in the search for Nicola Bulley. Picture: Getty

"I've spoken to the family in depth and the family confirmed to me that there were no underlying issues with Nicola. This is from her sister, this is from Emma, this is from Paul [Nicola's Partner]," Mr Faulding told LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

"They were talking about a spa day the night before messaging each other. There was not any inkling that there was anything wrong at that stage."

Mr Faulding also confirmed that it would have been standard for him to have been briefed on specific issues Ms Bulley may have had when she went missing.

It is still the "main working hypothesis" that Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre before going missing, she said, adding that detectives are keeping an open mind on the mother-of-two's disappearance.

Hitting out at "TikTok amateur detectives" the officer leading the investigation said efforts of social media commentators have "significantly distracted the investigation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian missile strike aftermath

Targets across Ukraine hit as Russia launches fresh missile attack

Neil Graham

Trainee mechanic, 17, dies after being crushed by a tractor during a work placement on a farm

Demilitarised zone between the Koreas

South Korea reverts to calling the North ‘our enemy’ in latest defence report

House demolition

Israeli forces demolish house of man who launched terror attack

Chris O'Shea, CEO of Centrica

British Gas owner's profits triple to £3.3billion amid 'challenging environment for customers and communities'

Footage shows a black plume of smoke coming from the crash

Two dead after Black Hawk US military helicopter crashes in huge fireball

Scott Lannister

Sadist accused of raping and beating male and female 'house pets' in dog collars says he 'enjoys dominating someone'

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

China blasts ‘malicious’ US over response to balloon incursion

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

'I'll never get it out of my mind': Joe Westerman's wife says video of him doing sex act on friend's partner 'destroyed' family
Cristiano Ronaldo

Judge imposes £278,000 penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Vegas lawyer

North Korea

Kim Jong Un breaks ground for North Korean housing and farm projects

Joe Biden

FBI searches university in Joe Biden documents probe

Jim Jordan

Republicans subpoena tech chiefs as part of probe into censorship claims

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Mike Pence

Mike Pence says he will fight grand jury subpoena as far as Supreme Court

Nicola Sturgeon stepped down on Wednesday

SNP 'prepares to rip up Sturgeon's gender bill' after First Minister's shock resignation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Opioid Crisis Naloxone

Health experts back selling anti-overdose drug over the counter

McDonalds Plant Based McNuggets

McDonald’s introduces fowl-free plant-based McNuggets

There have been calls for the words 'female' and 'male' to be phased out

Scientists call for terms 'male' and 'female' to be phased out amid crackdown on 'harmful language'
LBC's Scotland political editor Gina Davidson

Whoever replaces Nicola Sturgeon will have to keep one eye on her new seat on Holyrood’s backbenches
Israel Prisoner Deportations

Israel approves law to strip Arab attackers of their citizenship

Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock resignation on Wednesday

Who could become Scotland's next First Minister? Runners and riders to replace Nicola Sturgeon
Raquel Welch has died

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

Saudi Arabia Crane Collapse

Saudi Binladin construction group fined over 2015 pilgrimage crane collapse

The family of head teacher of Epsom College and daughter have paid tribute to the pair after they were found dead earlier this month.

'Comforted they remain together': Family pay tribute to 'inseparable' Epsom College head and daughter found dead
Payton Gendron

White supremacist gets life sentence for Buffalo supermarket massacre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit