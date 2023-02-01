Nicola Bulley latest: Everything you need to know about missing woman case so far

Nicola Bulley: Missing mum of two disappears following work call. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Zoe Adams

A timeline of important events and updates as case for missing mum Nicola Bulley continues in Lancashire.

Nicola Bulley first made headlines at the end of January when the mum of two went missing while walking her dog in Lancashire.

After dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, to school, Nicola, 45, took her dog for a walk by the River Wye in the village of St Michael's on Wyre where she went missing.

Her partner, Paul Ansell has said there's "two little girls that need their mummy home”.

So what's the latest in the missing Nicola Bulley case? Here's the most recent updates and a timeline of events so far as police continue their search.

Nicola Bulley: Police and volunteers have been searching all weekend. Picture: Alamy

Friday 27 January - Nicola Bulley reported missing

Ms Bulley was reported missing on Friday after she took her dog, Willow, for a walk following the school drop off. She was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Her mobile phone was found on a nearby bench and police have confirmed it was still connected to a Teams conference call when it was found.

Her pet dog, a springer spaniel, was found loose between the river and bench and was found around an hour after she went missing.

Nicola, who was last seen at 9:15am, has been described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown shoulder-length hair.

At the time of going missing, she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Ms Bulley has a southern accent as she's originally from Chelmsford, Essex.

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Police said: “It was on a meeting call, and that was still live it was connected to the conference call and that hadn’t been terminated.”

Asked about lines of inquiry, she said: "The police are keeping a really open mind about what could have happened but we do believe that the likelihood is that Nicola has gone missing and this is not a crime inquiry, but we are keeping an open mind."

Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January - Nicola Bulley search continues

Over the weekend, extensive searches were carried out to find the missing mum as Lancashire Police used a helicopter, drones and police dogs.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue team and the North West Underwater Search Team have also offered support in the search.

Local community members and her husband Paul also organised search groups over the weekend.

Partner Paul Ansell has described it as "perpetual hell". Picture: Facebook

Monday 30 January - Police press conference

Chief Inspector Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: "Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her. Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

"Enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance, in addition to a large team of police officers, partner agency and volunteer groups on the ground searching the area around where she was last seen."

He added: 'We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.

Her partner Paul said: "It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief. We are living through this but it doesn't feel real.

"All we can say is we need to find her," he told the MailOnline. "She's got two little girls that need their mummy home. We have got to get some good news now."

Tuesday 31st January - key witness comes forward

Lancashire Police said on Tuesday they were looking for a "potential key witness" - a man with a small, fluffy white dog.

The man has since been identified, and officers said they were speaking to him on Tuesday evening.

Her family also issued a statement which said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support from our community and would like to thank everyone for their ongoing efforts to help us find Nicola.

"The girls are desperate to have their mummy back home safe with them and your ongoing efforts have provided comfort to them whilst we await news on Nicola."

Police are keeping a "really open mind" in missing Nicola Bulley case. Picture: Alamy

Wednesday 1 February - Dad tells daughters ‘mummy’s lost’

In the latest updates, Nicola's partner has revealed he's had to tell their daughters that "mummy is lost".

Nicola has been missing for five days now and her family has said: "Paul had to tell the girls what was going on. He just told them, ''Mummy's lost''. It's heartbreaking.”

An abandoned house has been searched as part of the hunt for missing mum Nicola.

Kev Camplin of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue told The Mirror: "The abandoned house is right opposite the bench on the other side of the river, over a 10ft garden wall.

"We didn’t go into the house, as a volunteer search and rescue team we don’t actually go into buildings. We might go into a barn or something. We leave that to the police.

Anyone who has seen Ms Bulley, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30, or call 999 if they have an immediate sighting.