Nicola Bulley hours before she vanished: CCTV shows missing mum as she prepares for school run

Images of Nicola Bulley on the day she disappeared have been released. Picture: Family Handout

By Adam Solomons

Newly released doorbell footage shows missing mother Nicola Bulley loading the car before a school run on the day she disappeared.

The mother of two, 45, was last seen on January 27.

Friends shared the images in an attempt to inspire eyewitnesses to come forward with information which could prove useful to finding her.

At the time she was last seen, Bulley walking her dog alongside the river in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

She was dialled in to a work conference call at the time.

Nicola Bulley is pictured with her dog. Picture: Lancashire Police

Police admitted on Sunday that there is "no evidence" behind their theory that Ms Bulley fell into the river after a "key witness" came forward.

The witness was seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.

In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Police said the woman had come forward "very quickly".

It added: "We must stress that she was very much being treated as a witness and was one of many people in St Michael's on Friday, January 27th," the force added.

"Our enquiries to find Nicola are extensive and will include speaking to as many members of the public as possible.

"The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our enquiry is totally unacceptable.

"We would urge people to remember that we are investigating the disappearance of Nicola, and the priority is Nicola and her family. We want to find her and provide answers to her family."

Reverend Andrew Wilkinson added that the local community is "in shock" but "hope is what is keeping everyone going".

The family "thoroughly enjoy the level of support" they have been receiving, he said.

"And it is remarkable actually what is being achieved here and the profile that it has.

"They still are looking for and hoping for that good news."