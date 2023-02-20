'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true

20 February 2023, 18:33 | Updated: 20 February 2023, 18:46

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true
'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true. Picture: PA / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they will "never be able to comprehend what Nikki went through" during her last moments following the discovery of her body in the River Wyre.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Monday evening that the body pulled from the water was that of Ms Bulley.

Reading a statement on behalf of Nicola's partner Paul Ansell, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables added: "Nikki, we can let you rest now".

He went on to describe the outpouring of support from neighbours and the local community as "heartwarming", in turn criticising the press for "shameful" levels of intrusion.

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family said in a statement read by Lancashire Police.
'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family said in a statement read by Lancashire Police. Picture: LBC / PA

The 45-year-old was last spotted on Friday, January 27, while walking her dog along a riverside footpath near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

The mother-of-two was missing for 23 days - a period of time which saw police and underwater search teams scour the stretch of the River Wyre and nearby Morecambe Bay extensively.

In the statement, the family continued: "Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person. You have been found.”

"We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

Read more: Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago

Read more: Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Adding: "Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most".

As part of the family's emotionally charged statement, they highlighted the "absolutely appalling" actions of press.

It is shameful they have acted in this way, they should leave us alone now These are our lives and our children’s lives"
It is shameful they have acted in this way, they should leave us alone now These are our lives and our children’s lives". Picture: Lancashire Police

Noting the press "have to be held accountable" for the level of speculation and intrusion surrounding the case, the statement added: "this can’t happen to another family".

"These are our lives and our children’s lives."

As part of the news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Police reflected on the identification.

"Today's development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola's loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts," Lawson added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Turkey Syria Earthquake

New earthquake hits Turkish province devastated by earlier tremor

Breaking
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border two weeks after the region was hit by a huge quake that left over 40,000 people dead, US Geological Survey has said.

Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

APTOPIX Israel Politics

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presses on with legal changes despite protests

Breaking
Lancashire Police confirmed the body was missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago

Tens of thousands of junior doctors to stage 72-hour strike in March British Medical Association confirms

Junior doctors overwhelmingly vote to stage mass 72-hour strike next month

Brazil Rains Search

Search for survivors after landslides and flooding kill 36 in Brazil

March strikes: All the calendar strike dates you need to know ab

March 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Gunman Jake Davison unlawfully killed five people, including a child, in the massacre in Plymouth

Gunman given 'licence to kill': Police slammed for Plymouth massacre as coroner rules victims unlawfully killed

Shelagh

Ex-Lancashire policeman slates 'so-called experts' for hindering Nicola Bulley case

Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

Sick gawpers jumped fence to 'photograph body being recovered' less than a mile from where Nicola Bulley disappeared

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Aldi is set to expand its stores in London

Aldi to create 2,400 jobs as it 'almost doubles' London stores targeting empty office blocks for expansion

Police work the scene of a shooting at the Krewe of Bacchus parade

One killed and four hurt in Mardi Gras shooting in New Orleans

Emirates Arms Fair

Russia selling weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair despite sanctions over Ukraine war

Sadiq Khan alongside a primary school at lunch time

Free school meals in London: How to claim, eligibility and start date

A carnival float depicts Russia’s President Vladimir Putin taking a blood bath during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany

In Pictures: Revellers enjoy Carnival street parades across Germany

Latest News

See more Latest News

The incident took place outside Greenwich Islamic Centre

'Football-loving' boy, 8, killed and father and brother injured as motorbike ploughs into them while walking to mosque
Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Office star Mackenzie Crook describes 'bleak' hunt for sister-in-law as police appeal for dashcam footage
A view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Eli

Israel promises not to approve additional West Bank outposts

US President Joe Biden, centre, poses with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and Olena Zelenska, left

Biden visits Kyiv and says ‘democracy stands’ in Ukraine ahead of anniversary

Prince Andrew will not be made "homeless or penniless"

King Charles 'vows not to leave Prince Andrew homeless or penniless' amid eviction fears

Angela Merkel

Russian pranksters call Merkel posing as Ukraine’s ex-leader

Joe Biden has met President Zelenskky in a surprise visit to Kyiv

'Putin was dead wrong': Joe Biden makes $500m weapons pledge for Ukraine in surprise trip to Kyiv
Dan Walker said he is 'lucky to be alive' after being hit by a car

TV host Dan Walker ‘glad to be alive’ after being hit by car while cycling

Judges Priya Pillai, left, Zak Yacoob, centre, and Stephen Rapp listen to the first witness of the ‘people’s tribunal’, where prosecutors symbolically put Russian President Vladimir Putin on trial for

‘People’s court’ tries Vladimir Putin for war in Ukraine

Ambulance staff and paramedics on strike

Ambulance strike dates 2023: Everything you need to know

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams conspiracies

James O'Brien slams 'new ecosystem' that offers rewards to 'people spouting gibberish'

Caller says UK needs to give Ukraine what it needs

Caller says the UK ‘should give Ukrainians what they need to finish the job’

Andrew Marr 19/02/23

'Labour has their finger on the pulse', says Andrew Castle as the party lead in polls for the sixth week in a row
Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit