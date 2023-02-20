'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family 'agony' as worst fears come true. Picture: PA / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

The family of Nicola Bulley have said they will "never be able to comprehend what Nikki went through" during her last moments following the discovery of her body in the River Wyre.

Lancashire Police confirmed on Monday evening that the body pulled from the water was that of Ms Bulley.

Reading a statement on behalf of Nicola's partner Paul Ansell, Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables added: "Nikki, we can let you rest now".

He went on to describe the outpouring of support from neighbours and the local community as "heartwarming", in turn criticising the press for "shameful" levels of intrusion.

'Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found' Nicola Bulley's family said in a statement read by Lancashire Police. Picture: LBC / PA

The 45-year-old was last spotted on Friday, January 27, while walking her dog along a riverside footpath near St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

The mother-of-two was missing for 23 days - a period of time which saw police and underwater search teams scour the stretch of the River Wyre and nearby Morecambe Bay extensively.

In the statement, the family continued: "Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person. You have been found.”

"We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

Read more: Body found in river identified as missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley who went missing 23 days ago

Read more: Turkey-Syria border region struck by 6.4 magnitude earthquake

Adding: "Our girls will get the support they need from the people who love them the most".

As part of the family's emotionally charged statement, they highlighted the "absolutely appalling" actions of press.

It is shameful they have acted in this way, they should leave us alone now These are our lives and our children’s lives". Picture: Lancashire Police

Noting the press "have to be held accountable" for the level of speculation and intrusion surrounding the case, the statement added: "this can’t happen to another family".

"These are our lives and our children’s lives."

As part of the news conference, Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson of Lancashire Police reflected on the identification.

"Today's development is not the outcome any of us would have wanted, but we hope that it can at least start to provide some answers for Nicola's loved ones, who remain foremost in our thoughts," Lawson added.