Breaking News

Nicola Bulley's family pleads for end to speculation as Home Office demands answers from Lancashire Police

Nicola Bulley's family issued a desperate plea. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The Home Office has demanded to know why Lancashire Police publicly revealed Nicola Bulley had been struggling with alcohol and menopause, as her family desperately pleaded for an end to speculation about her.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The family said efforts to find her were being taken off track by rumours about her personal life with partner Paul Ansell.

It said she was taking medication to deal with perimenopause and this led to her suffering from issues like brain fog.

And they defended Lancashire Police's decision to release details about the 45-year-old mortgage adviser's recent struggles with alcohol and menopause, saying they had to stop speculation - but admitted Ms Bulley would not want it to have been put out.

It came as the Home Office demanded to know why the decision to put out the information was made, while the police watchdog said it was in contact with the force about that.

The family's statement on Thursday afternoon: "It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul's private life.

"As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

Nicola's family called for an end to speculation. Picture: Alamy

"Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.

"The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.

Read more: Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates and events in the search for missing mother-of-two

"Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT [hormone replacement therapy] to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.

"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life.

"Despite what some media outlets and individuals are suggesting, we are being updated daily and receive support from our family liaison officers.

Read more: YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'

"Nikki is such a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother and is missed dearly - we all need you back in our lives.

"Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared, we all love you so very much."

Ms Bulley has been missing for nearly three weeks. Picture: Alamy

With Lancashire Police coming under fire from some quarters over the way the investigation has been carried out - and amid online conspiracy theories - the force issued a statement on Wednesday that revealed details about Ms Bulley's personal life.

It said: "Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

"This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

Paul Ansell has said he does not think she is in the river. Picture: Alamy

"As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10th.

"No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated."

It was accused of releasing the information to cover its own back, but the force - and now Ms Bulley's family - said it was important to end misinformation about the case.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "Following information that was made public by Lancashire Constabulary yesterday, we have made contact with the force to determine if a referral to the IOPC may be required."

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

The disappearance has caused a rife of online conspiracy theories and led to amateur sleuths and social media personalities descending on the quiet village to "investigate" what happened.

Ms Bulley went missing on January 27 as she walked her dog on a towpath near the River Wyre in St Michael's on the Wyre in Lancashire.

Police have primarily focused on the theory entered the water near a bench where her phone was found.

But searches near the bench and downstream have not found her in that time. Mr Ansell has claimed he does not believe she is in the water.