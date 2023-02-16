Breaking News

Nicola Bulley's family pleads for end to speculation as Home Office demands answers from Lancashire Police

16 February 2023, 14:12 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 16:09

Nicola Bulley's family issued a desperate plea
Nicola Bulley's family issued a desperate plea. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The Home Office has demanded to know why Lancashire Police publicly revealed Nicola Bulley had been struggling with alcohol and menopause, as her family desperately pleaded for an end to speculation about her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The family said efforts to find her were being taken off track by rumours about her personal life with partner Paul Ansell.

It said she was taking medication to deal with perimenopause and this led to her suffering from issues like brain fog.

And they defended Lancashire Police's decision to release details about the 45-year-old mortgage adviser's recent struggles with alcohol and menopause, saying they had to stop speculation - but admitted Ms Bulley would not want it to have been put out.

It came as the Home Office demanded to know why the decision to put out the information was made, while the police watchdog said it was in contact with the force about that.

The family's statement on Thursday afternoon: "It has now been three weeks since Nikki went missing. We, as a family, believe that the public focus has become distracted from finding Nikki, and more about speculation and rumours into her and Paul's private life.

"As a family, we were aware beforehand that Lancashire Police, last night, released a statement with some personal details about our Nikki.

Nicola's family called for an end to speculation
Nicola's family called for an end to speculation. Picture: Alamy

"Although we know that Nikki would not have wanted this, there are people out there speculating and threatening to sell stories about her. This is appalling and needs to stop.

"The police know the truth about Nikki and now the public need to focus on finding her.

Read more: Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates and events in the search for missing mother-of-two

"Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT [hormone replacement therapy] to help but this was giving her intense headaches which caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.

"The public focus has to be on finding her and not making up wild theories about her personal life.

"Despite what some media outlets and individuals are suggesting, we are being updated daily and receive support from our family liaison officers.

Read more: YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'

"Nikki is such a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother and is missed dearly - we all need you back in our lives.

"Nikki, we hope you are reading this and know that we love you so much and your girls want a cuddle. We all need you home. You can reach out to us, or you can contact MissingPeople.org.uk. Don’t be scared, we all love you so very much."

Ms Bulley has been missing for nearly three weeks
Ms Bulley has been missing for nearly three weeks. Picture: Alamy

With Lancashire Police coming under fire from some quarters over the way the investigation has been carried out - and amid online conspiracy theories - the force issued a statement on Wednesday that revealed details about Ms Bulley's personal life.

It said: "Sadly, it is clear from speaking to Paul and the family that Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol which were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.

"This caused some real challenges for Paul and the family.

Paul Ansell has said he does not think she is in the river
Paul Ansell has said he does not think she is in the river. Picture: Alamy

"As a result of those issues, a response car staffed by both police and health professionals attended a report of concern for welfare at Nicola’s home address on January 10th.

"No one has been arrested in relation to this incident, but it is being investigated."

It was accused of releasing the information to cover its own back, but the force - and now Ms Bulley's family - said it was important to end misinformation about the case.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "Following information that was made public by Lancashire Constabulary yesterday, we have made contact with the force to determine if a referral to the IOPC may be required."

Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media
Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson (left) and Detective Superintendent Rebecca Smith of Lancashire Police update the media. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Nicola Bulley's family 'in pieces' as search expert shocked at cops telling public about her alcohol struggles

The disappearance has caused a rife of online conspiracy theories and led to amateur sleuths and social media personalities descending on the quiet village to "investigate" what happened.

Ms Bulley went missing on January 27 as she walked her dog on a towpath near the River Wyre in St Michael's on the Wyre in Lancashire.

Police have primarily focused on the theory entered the water near a bench where her phone was found.

But searches near the bench and downstream have not found her in that time. Mr Ansell has claimed he does not believe she is in the water.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles waving, wearing uniform and Windsor castle

King Charles III Coronation: Date, guests, events and how much it will cost

Police have come under fire for their release of information about Nicola Bulley

'Destroying her reputation': Ex-cops and politicians slam Lancashire Police for releasing Nicola Bulley's alcohol problems
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen

Israel’s foreign minister visits Kyiv as pressure mounts over military aid

review

Visitor moans England's third highest mountain 'too hilly' as unhappy tourists complain about its lack of facilities

Viewers were left stunned after watching a blind 13-year-old girl perform a flawless rendition of a Chopin piece on the piano at a Birmingham train station.

Watch amazing moment blind 13-year-old girl stuns audience with flawless performance of Chopin classic

Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are among attendees at Vivienne Westwood's funeral

Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss among fashion stars attending funeral for British icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Anti-Kosovo protesters in Belgrade

Five men ‘linked to Wagner Group’ arrested after protest over Kosovo

King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

King Charles III coronation: When is it and will it be a bank holiday?

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates and events in the search for missing mother-of-two

Earthquake devastation in Aleppo

Earthquake death toll in Syria likely to rise, says UN humanitarian chief

Exclusive
Counter-terror chief Matt Jukes said state threats against the UK have increased fourfold in the last two years

School massacres and eight 'late-stage' terror attacks foiled by cops last year as 13-year-olds put under investigation

The Hanover State Opera

Ballet company ‘sacks’ director who smeared dog poo in critic’s face

Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.

Two armed brothers robbed Epping jewellers disguised as old men with 'extremely life-like' latex masks

Zelensky addresses Norwegian parliament

Norway to donate £6bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years

storm

Britain to be battered by 75mph winds this weekend as Storm Otto roars in

Jasper Kraus was killed in April 2021 when he was attacked by his chicken

Animal-loving grandfather died as he whispered 'rooster' after violent chicken bites leg at Irish home, inquest hears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian missile strike aftermath

Targets across Ukraine hit as Russia launches fresh missile attack

Nicola Bulley missing person poster alongside police

Nicola Bulley theories: What do police think happened in missing mum case?

Berlin International Film Festival

Volodymyr Zelensky to address opening of Berlin International Film Festival

lpbster

Millionaire sacks nanny for demanding money after injury from cooking lobster

Duffy was arrested and fined

YouTuber arrested and fined after he joined search for Nicola Bulley as cops clamp down on 'amateur sleuths'
Xi Jinping and Ebrahim Raisi

China and Iran urge Afghanistan to end work and education restrictions on women

Western Australia wants 31,000 British workers

Australia 'to steal' tens of thousands of British workers with offer of high wages, low bills and good healthcare
Meghan is being sued for alleged defamation by her half-sister Samantha

Markle v Markle: Meghan's sister accuses her of defamation 'so she could cover up fabricated rags-to-riches story'
estate

Man charged with animal cruelty after 40 dead cats found on London estate

Shia pilgrims in Baghdad

Pilgrims mark death of revered Muslim imam with Baghdad procession

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit