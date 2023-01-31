Missing mother-of-two, 45, said path where she walked her dog was ‘spooky’ two months before she vanished

Police are still searching for Ms Bulley. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Emma Soteriou

A missing mother-of-two said the path where she walked her dog was "spooky" two months before she vanished.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mortgage adviser Nicola Bulley, 45, disappeared on Friday morning while on a work call on a path in the town of Wyre, Lancashire.

Her phone was found on a bench close to the spot where she went missing - still connected to the conference call.

Just weeks earlier, the mother-of-two had shared an image on social media of her and her dog, Willow, close to where she later vanished.

"A very foggy cold walk this morning, not a day to forget your gloves! Bit spooky too!" the caption read.

"Set me up for the day though and Willow had the best time."

Read more: 'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

Read more: Woman, 45, who went missing while walking dog ‘was on work conference call when she disappeared’

The location of the bench it is believed that Ms Bulley left her mobile phone on before she vanished on Friday. Picture: Google Maps

Searches have been ongoing over the weekend for the 45-year-old.

Ms Bulley's partner Paul Ansell said he spent all of Sunday looking for her.

"It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief. We are living through this but it doesn't feel real," he told the MailOnline.

"All we can say is we need to find her.

"She's got two little girls that need their mummy home. We have got to get some good news now."

"Bit spooky too!". Picture: Social media

Officers from Lancashire Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Police said at the time: “It was on a meeting call, and that was still live it was connected to the conference call and that hadn’t been terminated.”

"We appeal for anyone who may have been driving through the village of St Michael's last Friday morning at about 9.15am or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to us, or people who may have been dog-walking in the area or on the tow path to come forward.

"They can ring 101 or, if they have a sighting of Nicola, 999."

Nicola Bulley disappeared in St Michael's on Wyre. Picture: Google Maps

Asked about lines of inquiry, she said: "The police are keeping a really open mind about what could have happened but we do believe that the likelihood is that Nicola has gone missing and this is not a crime inquiry, but we are keeping an open mind."