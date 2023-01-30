'Her two little girls need their mummy home': partner of missing mum Nicola Bulley describes family's 'perpetual hell'

30 January 2023, 19:06

Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'
Nicola Bulley's partner said he is living in 'perpetual hell'. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

The boyfriend of a woman who went missing three days ago has described the family's perpetual hell as they wait desperately for "good news".

Mortgage adviser Nicola Bulley, 45, disappeared on Friday morning while on a work call on a path in the town of Wyre, Lancashire.

Her phone was found on a bench close to the spot where she went missing on Friday morning at 9.15am

Searches have been ongoing over the weekend for the 45-year-old.

Her partner Paul Ansell said: "It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief. We are living through this but it doesn't feel real.

Nicola Bulley
Nicola Bulley. Picture: Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing.

"All we can say is we need to find her," he told the MailOnline. "She's got two little girls that need their mummy home. We have got to get some good news now."

He said he or Ms Bulley would drop off the girls, aged nine and six, at school before taking the dog for a walk.

Mr Ansell said: "I got a call from the school regarding somebody who had found Willow, and Nikki's phone and the dog lead and harness on the bench.

"We take the kids to school and take the dog down there - either myself or Nikki - nearly every day."

Police searching for Ms Bulley have revealed she was on a work call when she disappeared.

Police said this afternoon her phone was in use at the time she went missing, and that her dog was found nearby about an hour after she was reported missing.

Lancashire Police said that her phone was found on a bench with a work teams call still on the screen.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Superintendent Sally Riley from Lancashire Police said: “It was on a meeting call, and that was still live it was connected to the conference call and that hadn’t been terminated.”

"We appeal for anyone who may have been driving through the village of St Michael's last Friday morning at about 9.15am or who may have dashcam footage that could be of use to us, or people who may have been dog-walking in the area or on the tow path to come forward.

"They can ring 101 or, if they have a sighting of Nicola, 999."

Asked about lines of inquiry, she said: "The police are keeping a really open mind about what could have happened but we do believe that the likelihood is that Nicola has gone missing and this is not a crime inquiry, but we are keeping an open mind."

A team of detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and following “a number of lines of enquiry”.

Officers from Lancashire Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley
Officers from Lancashire Police searching for missing woman Nicola Bulley. Picture: Alamy

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with light brown shoulder-length hair.

Read more: Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

Read more: Rookie cop, 21, suspended over ‘fling’ with senior cop emerged following probe into affair with jailed drugs boss

Volunteers searched for her for eight hours on Saturday, and they were joined by North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Police, the Police Dive Team, Lancashire Fire and Rescue (LFRS), National Police Air Service (Helicopter), a LFRS Search Dog and an LFRS Drone.

Police said her dog was found close to where she disappeared
Police said her dog was found close to where she disappeared. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for the rescue team said: "The rescue Team were requested by Lancashire Police to attend and assist in the ongoing search for a missing 45-year-old female who had gone missing in the St Michael's on Wyre area.

"A multi-agency search was conducted on Friday throughout the day for Nicola Bulley who was last seen at around 9.15am on Friday, January 27th on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.

"Local areas were searched with partner agencies, however, Nicola remains outstanding at this time. 25 volunteers of Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue contributed to the search over an 8 hour period."

Volunteers searched for her for eight hours on Saturday
Volunteers searched for her for eight hours on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Chris Barton, of Lancashire Police, said: 'Nicola has now been missing for two days and we are extremely concerned about her. Firstly, if anybody saw her on Friday morning and has not yet been spoken to by police, or if anybody has any other information about where she might be, please get in touch with us straight away.

'Enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a team of detectives working tirelessly to establish the circumstances around her disappearance, in addition to a large team of police officers, partner agency and volunteer groups on the ground searching the area around where she was last seen.'

He added: 'We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind at this stage about what has occurred.

'We appreciate there is a great deal of concern in the local area and that people want to help, however we would ask that nobody puts themselves in any danger. If anybody has any questions or concerns they are welcome to speak to officers in the area.'

Anybody who has seen Ms Bulley, or has information about where she might be, is asked by the police to call 101, quoting log 473 of January 27. The force said to call 999 to report immediate sightings.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jaafar Jackson and Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in King of Pop biopic

US secretary of state Antony Blinken speaks to the media in Jerusalem

US secretary of state Blinken urges Israel-Palestinian calm as violence soars

Mason Deakin and Steven Duffield

Two cycling friends killed in horror crash on after 'speeding BMW drove into bus lane'

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 59 in Pakistan mosque

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the government's plan for the NHS be the short-term fix we desperately need?'

A woman carries her child as they evacuate from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket at the city centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine

Five Ukrainian civilians killed as deadlocked warring sides consider next move

An area of recent deforestation in the Brazilian rainforest

Germany pledges £179m to help preserve Brazil’s rainforest

The foetus was found outside Barnet Hospital

Foetus found abandoned in box outside north London hospital as police urge mother to come forward

Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters join winter walkouts as they vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll

Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'

France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A police officer has been charged with rape

Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears
The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'
Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology
Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit