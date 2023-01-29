Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

29 January 2023, 23:05 | Updated: 29 January 2023, 23:10

Friends of Rishi Sunak say the PM will now take a 'zero-tolerance' approach
Friends of Rishi Sunak say the PM will now take a 'zero-tolerance' approach. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Cabinet ministers will be fired for any future breaches of the ministerial code, the prime minister's allies have vowed after Nadhim Zahawi was acrimoniously sacked.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Tory party chairman was forced to resign on Sunday morning after the PM's ethics adviser criticised Zahawi for failing to come clean about his tax affairs.

Mr Zahawi repeatedly denied being investigated by HMRC, going so far as to threaten lawsuits against journalists who reported on his accounts and describing their work as "smears".

But he did pay a hefty sum to the taxman while serving as Chancellor last September, it emerged.

Now Rishi Sunak's allies have said the resignation, which came after days of noisy speculation about Zahawi's future, demonstrates the PM's willingness to act against errant ministers, The Times reported.

Read more: Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Nadhim Zahawi was sacked after weeks of speculation
Nadhim Zahawi was sacked after weeks of speculation. Picture: Alamy

Zahawi was sacked within an hour of Sir Laurie's report being presented to the PM.

Deputy PM Dominic Raab is currently being investigated over bullying claims which have seen two dozen civil servants come forward to give testimony.

He denies the allegations.

And current Home Secretary Suella Braverman breached the ministerial code by sharing official documents with a backbench MP and a parliamentary staff member.

The home secretary under Liz Truss was reappointed by Sunak within days of her resignation.

Meanwhile friends of Mr Zahawi complained that the former minister was only given half an hour to make his case to ethics adviser Laurie Magnus.

Zahawi allies say the report was rushed out for Sunak's own political reasons, The Telegraph reported, and that the ex-party chairman, chancellor and vaccines minister was not given a fair trial.

Sir Laurie wrote in his report: "Mr Zahawi's conduct as a minister has fallen below the high standards that, as Prime Minister, you rightly expect from those who serve in your government."

HMRC HQ on Whitehall is pictured
HMRC HQ on Whitehall is pictured. Picture: Getty

Mr Zahawi responded by posting his own letter on Twitter, in which he failed to apologise to the public about his sacking and instead praised his own achievements and took aim at the "fourth estate", a nickname for the media.

He wrote: "It has been, after being blessed with my loving family, the privilege of my life to serve in successive Governments and make what I believe to have been a tangible difference to the country I love.

"I arrived in this country fleeing persecution and speaking no English. Here, I built a successful business and served in some of the highest offices in Government. I believe that in no other country one earth would my story be possible. It reaffirms my belief in the greatness and compassion of our nation."

Then, in reference to a front page headline about the tax row in The Independent, he said: "I am concerned, however, about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks. In a week when a Member of Parliament was physically assaulted, I fail to see how one headline on this issue 'The Noose Tightens' reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials.

"I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Boris Johnson says Putin 'threatened to kill him with a missile strike' bragging that it would 'only take a minute'

Nicola Sturgeon faces fresh questions about the policy

Transgender prisoners with record of violence against women will be kept out of female jails as 'urgent' review called

Israeli paramilitary border police stand next to the family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed several people in an attack on Friday outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

Police have not found the culprit in the incident

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'

A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine

Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Tom Landon has been arrested by police in Austria

'Holocaust denier' arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time

Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Mr Gove admitted Government rules were exploited

Gove says sorry that exploitation of regulations led to Grenfell fire

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder

Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

Rishi Sunak is planning "hospitals at home"

FaceTime will see you now: Govt plans video call check ups to create 'hospitals at home' in bid to solve NHS crisis

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking

Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'
The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit