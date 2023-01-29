Zahawi responds to sacking by praising himself and apologises only to his family

29 January 2023, 10:46

Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking
Nadhim Zahawi apologised only to his family over his sacking. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Nadhim Zahawi has heaped praise on himself and said sorry only to his own family after being sacked over his reporting of his tax affairs.

The former Chancellor failed to properly reveal the nature of the HMRC investigation into him when it could have become a conflict of interest, especially given he was in charge of the Treasury, Rishi Sunak's ethics adviser found.

He should have properly declared the extent of the probe instead of initially characterising it as resolving queries with the taxman, Sir Laurie Magnus said, and therefore had committed a "serious breach" of the ministerial code, which sets standards for politicians in government.

The adviser also said that without the information on the probe - which Mr Zahawi settled by September last year - Mr Sunak could not have been warned about appointing him to cabinet as minister without portfolio and Tory party chairman.

Mr Sunak announced he had sacked Mr Zahawi by letter early on Sunday, when Sir Laurie's damning findings were published.

Read more: Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Mr Zahawi responded by posting his own letter on Twitter, in which he failed to apologise to the public about his sacking and instead praised his own achievements and took aim at the "fourth estate" - a nickname for the media.

He said: "It has been, after being blessed with my loving family, the privilege of my life to serve in successive Governments and make what I believe to have been a tangible difference to the country I love.

"I arrived in this country fleeing persecution and speaking no English. Here, I built a successful business and served in some of the highest offices in Government. I believe that in no other country one earth would my story be possible. It reaffirms my belief in the greatness and compassion of our nation.

"I take particular pride in two achievements in government. First, the vaccine rollout.

"This saved huge numbers of lives. It is also what has allowed us to move beyond Covid and get our economy and society moving again."

Mr Zahawi has been sacked
Mr Zahawi has been sacked. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

He said that if "wider lessons" of the rollout were applied across Government, there could be "transformative results".

"The second was my role in the mourning period for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Those days, that celebration of her life of service represented so much of what is best about our country.

"I was honoured that as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster I could help ensure that everything went smoothly and that as many people as possible could pay their respects and tributes to our longest serving monarch."

Then, in reference to a front page headline about the tax row in The Independent, he said: "I am concerned, however, about the conduct from some of the fourth estate in recent weeks. In a week when a Member of Parliament was physically assaulted, I fail to see how one headline on this issue 'The Noose Tightens' reflects legitimate scrutiny of public officials.

"I am sorry to my family for the toll this has taken on them."

He signed off: "You can be assured of my support from the backbenches in the coming years. Your five priorities are the right priorities, and I will do whatever I can to help you deliver them. Yours, N Zahawi."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mourners at the funeral of an Israeli couple killed in a gun attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

Rescue workers at the scene

40 dead after bus crashes and catches fire in Pakistan

Breaking
Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi

Rishi Sunak sacks Nadhim Zahawi as Tory chairman after multi-million pound tax row

Tunisians protest again President Kais Saied

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

A woman holds a photo of far-right activist Rasmus Paludan during a protest outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul

Turkey issues Europe travel warning after protests

Charles is said to be keen on bringing Harry to his coronation in May

Charles 'wants Harry at his coronation despite bombshell memoir and William fears - and weighs up his own interview'

The new Czech President

Retired army general Petr Pavel wins election to become Czech president

Tyre Nichols

Memphis police disband unit that beat black driver Tyre Nichols to death

Tom Verlaine

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of Television, dies aged 73

An Israeli policeman secures a shooting attack site in east Jerusalem

Israel to ‘strengthen’ settlements after shooting attacks

Firefighters are set to strike next month after a vote on Monday

Cleaners 'will respond to 999 calls' during firefighters strike, bosses say

The general said he predicted war with Taiwan in two years' time

US and China 'will go to war in 2025', American general warns as Taiwan tensions continue

Donald Trump

Trump says he’s ‘more committed than ever’ as he begins 2024 White House run

Gregory Allen Howard

Remember The Titans screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard dies aged 70

Israeli police

Two Israelis injured after teenager opens fire in east Jerusalem

The UN report slammed the UK's justice system

Black British people 'living in fear' due to structural and systemic racism, UN report states

Latest News

See more Latest News

The back of the picture reportedly proves it has not been doctored

New 'proof' Prince Andrew photo with Virginia Giuffre is real despite Ghislaine Maxwell claims
Israel Palestinians

Israeli paramedics say two wounded in new Jerusalem attack

Protests in Paris

Paris rallies demand release of Europeans imprisoned in Iran

Keegan's remarks were slammed by union leaders

Education secretary tells striking teachers to warn schools ahead of walkouts to avoid 'unnecessary disruption'
Russia Ukraine War-Weapons Help Line

‘Fast track’ talks under way over missiles and aircraft for Ukraine – official

The Welsh first minister's wife died on Saturday, a spokesperson said

Wife of Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford dies suddenly as tributes pour in

The soldier appeared in court on Saturday

British Army soldier 'carried out bomb hoax at base'

Dean Dunham explains how to get your money back

Explained: How do I get my money back after Flybe's collapse?

Another row over trans prisoners is breaking out

Fresh trans prisoner row as 'dangerous' inmate who stalked 13-year-old girl 'to be moved from men's to women's jail'
Netherlands Climate Protest

Climate activists block main road into The Hague

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light
Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks Ofcom what LBC listeners want to know

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion

Police officer ‘embarrassed’ after M25 Just Stop Oil protesters given drinking water and suntan lotion
Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit